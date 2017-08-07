Cena served his country well

People say their goodbyes to Cena a 10-year-old black lab who was a military service dog before they leave for his last ride at the LST 393 in Muskegon, Mich., July 26. ASSOCIATED PRESS Enlarge

Marine veteran Jeff DeYoung of Muskegon, Mich., and his military service dog Cena went through war together.

First, the pair served together in Afghanistan, where Cena was trained to sniff out improvised explosive devices. The black Labrador retriever huddled close to his human handler to share body heat on cold nights and comforted him when seven members of Mr. DeYoung’s unit were killed. Mr. DeYoung cradled the dog to carry him through deep water and laid over the dog to protect him from Taliban fire.

The two were separated without a good-bye when Mr. DeYoung came home to the U.S. in 2010. But Mr. DeYoung always longed to be reunited with his comrade; his brother-in-arms.

Even after a charity worked to bring Cena back to the states four years later to be adopted into retirement with Mr. DeYoung, there were more battles for the pair to go through together. Mr. DeYoung said Cena was his faithful companion through divorce, depression, joblessness, all the struggles that a young veteran can face in the years after war.

The sad news in July was that 10-year-old Cena had been diagnosed with an aggressive bone cancer. It was a crushing blow. The dog was in pain, suffering, no longer able to walk.

Mr. DeYoung faced what so many dog owners must eventually face — saying farewell. Dogs’ lives are much briefer than ours and sometimes we have to find the strength to spare them pain and say good-bye. After an elaborate, tearful community send-off in Muskegon, Cena was euthanized late last month.

Cena was a soldier who served his country and risked his life for his master and fellow warrior.

Cena was selfless, and he was brave. He was never petty, and he was a true friend.

Of how many human beings can these things be said?