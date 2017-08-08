Toledo leaders should lead charge on development

Toledo’s downtown revitalization is underway, led by business people. But where are the city’s political and governmental leaders?

The vision for Toledo’s future — not just downtown, but for East Toledo, uptown, the Toledo Hospital area, and perhaps, in the not too distant future, for its city parks — is being formed by the private sector. The public sector sometimes wakes itself to cheer. But if Toledo is to truly progress, the public sector must wake up and and play its part, too.

Our local political and our governmental leaders must match our business leaders — and there aren’t enough of them — in leadership, imagination, commitment, and risk-taking.

ProMedica has begun moving employees into its new downtown headquarters in the refurbished former Toledo Edison steam plant and the former KeyBank building. The Renaissance Hotel reopened after a $31 million renovation. The Lansing-based developer Eyde Co. has declared it is “bullish on Toledo,” buying yet a third prominent downtown parcel — FourSeagate, a 10-story office building at Jackson and North Summit streets. And Columbus developer Frank Kass is going to build luxury apartments and condos in the former Marina District, next to what will be our newest metropark.

Metroparks of the Toledo Area is one, too rare, example of a public/​private partnership spurring the region’s revitalization by offering up a strong, forward-looking vision. The plan to revitalize the former Marina District with a combination of an upscale residential/​retail district paired with a new riverfront metropark will help to transform not only downtown, but East Toledo — a great community too long ignored and disrespected.

Business leaders and developers see potential in our city. The politicians dither and bicker.

Our public leaders need to step up. They need to match our private sector leaders, move for move, in enthusiasm and innovation. And if they cannot do so, they need to leave the stage or be replaced by the voters.

Lee Iacocca used to say: “Lead, follow, or get out of the way.” The last two options are no longer options for Toledo politics and government. We need our political leaders to be able to lead.