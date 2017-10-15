Good or confused neighbor?

Latin America is going into a period of critical elections in 2018 in important countries — Brazil, Colombia, and Mexico. There is the crisis situation in Venezuela, coming close to a failed state. There is also the continuing appalling violence in Central American countries, which prompts immigration to the United States.

The U.S. end of the problems in relations with Latin America come from President Trump’s decision to roll back the improvement in U.S. relations with Cuba that President Barack Obama had brought about. Another contributor to sourness has been Mr. Trump’s and some congressional Republicans’ continuing insistence on building a border wall across the Mexican border, as Mr. Trump promised during his campaign. Another sore point has been pursuit of the President’s pledge to renegotiate the 1994 North American Free Trade Agreement with Canada and Mexico.

Brazil's former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva speaks at a protest against the government's plan to increase privatizations, including in the oil industry, in front of the state-run oil company Petrobras headquarters in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

What is happening in Latin America almost inevitably plays into various U.S. problems given the proximity. One of these is the opioid epidemic. Most pharmaceutical opioids do not come from Latin America. But many addicts turn to cheaper heroin when prescription drugs are unavailable, and heroin has long been produced south of the border. There has been a spike of drug production in Colombia with the in-principle end of the rebellion of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, the FARC.

Some of what is going on isn’t as bad in terms of its impact on relations as one might have expected. The three-way NAFTA negotiations have started, but there is the impression that neither Mr. Trump nor anyone else sees any urgency to the matter. It would be far too complicated in terms of trade and production for the president simply to pull the United States out of the accord with the two neighbors.

In the pending elections in Brazil, Colombia, and Mexico, the ball is up in the air on who will win. In the meantime, the United States remains pretty much on the sidelines in developments in Latin America, in spite of the importance of the region to us. And, there remain, of course, the efforts of both China and Russia to fish in troubled Latin American waters whenever the opportunity presents itself, as in, for example, Venezuela.

The Trump Administration needs to develop and implement a more coherent foreign policy than is now evident in the administration’s engagement in Latin America. We cannot revert to being the neighborhood bully. We have to be a good neighbor, one who helps those who want to pull their countries together to help themselves.