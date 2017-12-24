The Blade Editorial Board has published two editorials of note this Sunday. One deals with the ongoing feud between Toledo and Lucas County over a new jail. The other examines the GOP’s recent tax bill.
BEHIND THE EDITORIAL: Battle over jail continues, GOP tax plan passes
Editorial page editor Keith C. Burris and editorial writer Wynne Everett discuss the two editorials and what readers should make of these two hot topics.
Behind The Editorial is a recurring segment from The Blade Editorial Board, in which the staff explains why they wrote about certain topics and how they reached their conclusions. View last week’s edition.
