Behind The Editorial: Battle over jail continues, GOP tax plan passes

    Attendees wear "No Jail" shirts at the meeting organized by the Lucas County Citizens Against the Neighborhood Jail about the proposed Angola Road jail location at the Reynolds Corner Library in Toledo.

    THE BLADE/KURT STEISS
  • Trump-552

    President Donald Trump gestures to a cheering crowd on the tarmac as he arrives on Air Force One at Palm Beach International Airport, in West Palm Beach, Fla., on Friday, Dec. 22.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

The Blade Editorial Board has published two editorials of note this Sunday. One deals with the ongoing feud between Toledo and Lucas County over a new jail. The other examines the GOP’s recent tax bill.


BEHIND THE EDITORIAL: Battle over jail continues, GOP tax plan passes
Editorial page editor Keith C. Burris and editorial writer Wynne Everett discuss the two editorials and what readers should make of these two hot topics.

Behind The Editorial is a recurring segment from The Blade Editorial Board, in which the staff explains why they wrote about certain topics and how they reached their conclusions. View last week’s edition.

