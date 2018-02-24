An ounce of prevention

Ohio should consider its own versions of “red flag” legislation. ASSOCIATED PRESS Enlarge

The Michigan Legislature has seen nearly 50 bills dealing with gun rights introduced since early 2017. Most of those bills have languished without much attention, but in the wake of the Parkland, Fla., school shooting, some are getting a second look.

Michigan lawmakers have shown renewed interest in some so-called “red flag” bills that would create a process through which authorities could seize guns from owners who are unstable.

The accused 19-year-old Florida shooter killed 17 of his former classmates and staff members at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. He had access to guns despite numerous complaints to law enforcement about his disturbing and threatening behavior.

One of the Michigan bills, introduced by state Rep. Robert Wittenberg (D., Oak Park) is called the “extreme risk protection” bill. The bill makes possible what are known as gun violence restraining orders, or, more properly, gun violence prevention restraining orders.

These mechanisms create a process through which a court could order weapons temporarily removed from anyone who presents a dangerous threat to themselves or others. Courts would act on petitions from family members, close associates, teachers, clinicians, or law enforcement.

The measure is similar to laws in five other states: California, Oregon, Connecticut, Indiana, and Washington.

Currently, in too many cases, loved ones and police have no mechanism by which to be proactive — to act to prevent a lethal act by someone arming himself and exhibiting threatening behavior.

These preventive, or red flag restraining orders would still have to survive the scrutiny of a judge, but they represent the only really new and practical idea in preventing mass gun violence. The idea is that law enforcement can get ahead of the curve, if law enforcement is sufficiently informed, awake, and staffed.

The Michigan Legislature should move quickly on this measure and Ohio should consider its own versions of “red flag” legislation.

