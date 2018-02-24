The mayor embraces optimism

In his first State of the City address last Thursday night, Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz trained a spotlight on the attributes of a great city — and in so doing gave Toledoans a kind of measuring stick for the city and its mayor.

Mr. Kapszukiewicz wants to be a mayor who maintains direct contact with citizens. He will use them to test whether his initiatives are working. That’s why he rides TARTA to work once a week. He has also created his weekly “Wednesdays with Wade” event that will take place at area libraries.

He has now added the occasional bike ride to work as something he will do, once a proposed “bike share” program kicks in.

The mayor was dead on in addressing population decline as a major problem for Toledo. He cited census statistics that show Toledo is one of only eight of the 100 biggest cities in the U.S. that are not growing in size. Loss of population leaves schools, stores, transportation infrastructure, parks, and libraries with underutilized capacity.

Mr. Kapszukiewicz noted the national trend toward urbanism — citizens depopulating the subsurbs and repopulating the city — and said Toledo is catching that wave. He properly extended appreciation to ProMedica for moving its headquarters to downtown Toledo and to Columbus developer Frank Kass for taking on upscale housing in the Marina District.

Mr. Kapszukiewicz said successful cities have some things in common: They partner with great organizations. They set aside petty differences. They work with their partners in county government and the suburbs. They know that parks and waterfronts attract new residents and businesses. They strive to educate children at the earliest levels.

Paying tribute to city workers, he lauded the courageous recovery of Detective Jason Picking who was nearly killed by a gunshot in the line of duty. Mr. Picking, thankfully, will return to work soon.

Among the initiatives mentioned were a bike share program with Metroparks Toledo, talks with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to turn Grassy Island into a park, free citywide Wi-Fi, and development of the Nautical Mile Project path on both sides of the Maumee River between the Anthony Wayne “High Level” bridge and the Veterans’ Glass City Skyway “I-280” bridges.

The city will also form an “Innovation Partnership” with the University of Toledo to promote such projects as better assessments of street conditions, LED streetlight installations, and advanced monitors on water meters.

Finally, Mr. Kapszukiewicz dwelled on the loss of $15 million a year in state funding — a topic that caused him to chide political opponents during the campaign. He said then that his opponents were looking backward and complaining rather than looking for a way forward. He was right during the campaign.

The mayor pointed out that if that money was available he would be able to resurface 62 miles of streets rather than the 20 that are going to be recommended for repaving this year. He needs to figure out how to pave all 62.

Most of Mr. Kapszukiewicz’s policy initiatives tended toward the immediate and doable — low-hanging fruit — while the big campaign themes that he ran and was elected on last November — universal pre-kindergarten and the consolidation of city government functions — were mentioned but still have to be fleshed out.

Mr. Kapszukiewicz concluded with proposing Don Quixote, the “Man of La Mancha,” as a kind of civic patron saint, someone who sees the best in everybody and who has unbridled optimism.

Optimimism, in government and in these times, is welcome. The mayor’s first State of the City address was a good start.

