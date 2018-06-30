U.S. Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy announced he will be retiring at the end of July, offering President Trump the opportunity to add a second justice to the Court. ASSOCIATED PRESS Enlarge

Soon the President will send to the U.S. Senate a nominee to replace Associate Justice Anthony Kennedy on the Supreme Court of the United States.

This is a moment for law and not ideology.

It is a moment to lower voices.

Click here to view more Blade editorials



The right model is the Neil Gorsuch nomination. Mr. Gorsuch is not a zealot. He is a conservative constitutionalist. But though he has this orientation and is rooted in conservative legal principles, he weighs specific legal questions against legal precedent and tradition. He does not attempt to impose the legal or social solutions he prefers on the law or the facts.

This means that, though he is a conservative, he is capable of changing his mind and surprising himself, as well as veteran court watchers.

The Gorsuch confirmation hearings were also a model we should employ now. They were orderly and civil.

That is what the President, the Republicans, and the Democrats can and should seek — a serious set of hearings on a nominee who is a deep legal thinker, not a zealot.

Democrats should not attempt to “Bork” the nominee. This refers to the intellectual and character assassination that descended upon Judge Robert Bork when he was nominated for the Court in 1987. He was a serious man who was portrayed as a nut. The hearings became a shameful circus. So, for many reasons, did the hearings on Clarence Thomas in 1991.

A plea to both sides: Let’s not make the hearings that will soon commence on a Supreme Court nominee another zoo riot.

The country does not need more division, right now — not before us on our televisions, not in the Senate, and not on the Court.

Hence the President, for his part, should avoid nominating a firebrand, who, for instance, wants to totally roll back Roe vs. Wade.

Certainly the nation could use a fresh and an honest debate on abortion and just what our citizens want the law and public policy to be. And there may be points of popular consensus. For example, most Americans find partial birth abortion an abomination. And many would check “no” on the matter of any public funding for abortion. But a women’s right to privacy and her legal right to abort in the first trimester is now woven into American mores as well as law. Abortion, said one president, should be legal, safe, and rare. But this is a debate for the Congress and congressional and presidential campaigns, not the courts.

Of course the courts are ultimately and broadly political, but, for most of our history, they have been once removed from the most blatantly political and controversial questions. The law trumped politics and ideology. That’s easier said than done at some junctures of history, but a measure of legal detachment is a good tradition to renew, especially now.

Many fine people have been mentioned as candidates for the opening, including Thomas Hardiman of Pittsburgh and Raymond Kethledge of Michigan. It would be uplifting, as well as useful to see the senators explore the nominee’s thoughts on privacy, and free speech, and religious freedom, and not just abortion rights.

All of that said, Democrats have every right to vote against the nominee in the end. Only three voted for Justice Gorsuch. But let us have a dignified process along the way.

Most American are never afforded the opportunity to listen to a case argued before the justices of the Supreme Court, and that is a great shame. For more than a Senate debate, more than a presidential inaugural speech, more than any single ritual of American public life, pleadings before the Court are distinguished, solemn, almost liturgical. Questions are asked, by justices, and answers given, by the lawyers appearing, at the highest level of intellect, wit, and argument.

The person the President ultimately names, and the Senate confirms, should make us proud of the process, the law in America, and the Supreme Court. If the major players in this forthcoming drama apply a little sanity and restraint to to their deliberations, this should be possible.

Follow @BladeOpinion