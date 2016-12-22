Sylvania Schools forecast more cash reserves

Members of the Sylvania Board of Education unanimously approved a five-year budget forecast that predicts cash reserves will grow from $3.45 million in fiscal year 2017 to $10.29 million in fiscal year 2021.

The boost is all thanks to a 5.7-mill tax levy that voters approved in November after district officials said they’d be forced to cut about 40 teaching and 10 staff positions if the measure failed. The levy will generate an additional $6.5 million a year in operating funds and $1.3 million in permanent improvements.

“Had we not passed the levy, we would have been out of cash in the middle of 2018 — still calendar year 2017, but fiscal year 2018,” district Treasurer Lisa Shanks said.

Sylvania Schools has lost about $10.3 million in real estate revenue since 2010 and will continue to lose $2.2 million each year, district documents show. The levy will help offset that loss.

But those predictions could change, depending on future union contract negotiations, Mrs. Shanks said.

Employees received no base increases to their salary for 2017, but contracts for both unions expire June 30, 2017. Salaries and benefits make up 83 percent of the district’s total expenditures, and any changes to base salaries negotiated in future contracts would impact the district’s bottom line.

“The only increase in salaries that is included in the forecast are step increases, experience-level advances, or longevity,” Mrs. Shanks said.

