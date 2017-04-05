UT president says state of university is 'strong' but can be stronger

The state of the university is strong, but it can be stronger, University of Toledo President Sharon Gaber said today during her first state of the university address.

She cited budget savings, increased fundraising, and some improved national rankings as evidence UT has a solid foundation on which to build.

"I'm very happy to report that we've made considerable progress in laying that foundation, one step at a time," she said.

She addressed challenges the university faces as well, including restricted funding from the state coupled with increased spending demands and a tuition freeze.

"This is very serious," she said. "We are facing decisions that will impact lives and our day-to-day university operations."

A state budget proposal calls tuition to be frozen for another two years and contains a requirement that the university pay for textbooks, estimated to cost UT more than $13.5 million a year. Gov. John Kasich’s budget includes a 1 percent increase in state support.

Ms. Gaber hopes that in five-to-10 years her goals will be met, and UT will be "a highly desirable, sought-after, nationally ranked, comprehensive, public research university anchoring the northern part of this state," she said.

Ms. Gaber, who took over the presidency in July of 2015, addressed a full crowd at the Thompson Student Union auditorium.

Outside the venue, roughly 50 members of the Communication Workers of America Local 4319 and other supporters held signs and demonstrated in support of a contract.