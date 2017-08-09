Perrysburg opens new elementary school building to students

There's still a week left before classes start in Perrysburg, but students buzzed around the halls of the new Hull Prairie Intermediate School for the first time this week.

Orientation brought families and staff together in the new, $29 million school building on Tuesday and Wednesday.

"It's great having parents and kids coming into the building after the construction process," school principal Scott Best said.

He has been heavily involved in the construction process, answering the detailed questions that came from the crews on the site.

"I was out here three, four, five times minimum a week," he said. "It feels like my building. Everything is very personal here."

Parents and students are excited for the new space, which will bring the district's fifth and sixth grade classes together, totaling about 830 students.

Isaac Bermudez is a 10-year-old fifth grader. He was nervous about the change, but said seeing the building helps him feel better about the new space.

"I feel pretty good," he said. “If there's a higher school, and more students, I can make more friends."

