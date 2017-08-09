Wednesday, Aug 09, 2017
Perrysburg opens new elementary school building to students

New $29 million facility will host more than 800 fifth, sixth graders

By ZACK LEMON  | BLADE STAFF WRITER
    Perrysburg Junior High School band director Justin Jordan, right, directing the band during a groundbreaking ceremony for Hull Prairie Intermediate School this summer. The school will open next week but students and teachers have had a chance to walk through it this week.

    A rendering of the new Hull Prairie Intermediate School in Perrysburg.

There's still a week left before classes start in Perrysburg, but students buzzed around the halls of the new Hull Prairie Intermediate School for the first time this week.

Orientation brought families and staff together in the new, $29 million school building on Tuesday and Wednesday.

"It's great having parents and kids coming into the building after the construction process," school principal Scott Best said.

He has been heavily involved in the construction process, answering the detailed questions that came from the crews on the site.

"I was out here three, four, five times minimum a week," he said. "It feels like my building. Everything is very personal here."

Parents and students are excited for the new space, which will bring the district's fifth and sixth grade classes together, totaling about 830 students.

Isaac Bermudez is a 10-year-old fifth grader. He was nervous about the change, but said seeing the building helps him feel better about the new space.

"I feel pretty good," he said. “If there's a higher school, and more students, I can make more friends."

Contact Zack Lemon at zlemon@theblade.com419-724-6282 or on Twitter @zack_lemon.

