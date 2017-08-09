Rogers High graduate organizes school supply giveaway

Margaret Williams, 64, sat on the bleachers of Rogers High School gymnasium Tuesday afternoon, a bright blue Dallas Cowboy book bag by her side.

Inside was a free back-to-school kit: two spiral notebooks, two pencils, two Crayola boxes, two erasers, one orange folder, and a calculator.

But Ms. Williams did not come to the gym, where dozens of children claimed book bags stuffed with similar school supplies from the nearly 150 on display, for herself. Her fifth-grade grandson couldn’t make it to the book bag giveaway, so she saved him one. She said he was sure to “geek out” — he’s a huge Dallas Cowboys fan.

“I’m just a grandmother looking out for one of hers,” she said. “But this is great. [The organizers] are very generous”

The Back to School: School Supply Giveaway, held Tuesday afternoon, was organized by Kimonti McSwain, a 2013 Rogers graduate, in collaboration with Bass Gods Records, a Florida-based band and music production team. The event had more than a dozen sponsors, including Mike’s Pizza, which served lunch, and the University of Toledo. UT’s female mascot Rocksy walked around entertaining children.

Ms. Williams said that, though the poverty rate among children in Toledo public schools is “pretty sad,” events like the giveaway “help families” and plant “good seeds of giving” in people.

“It’s all about empowering and uplifting the youth,” said Bass Gods member and event co-organizer Randolph Francis.

A line of nearly 100 eager children formed outside the gym doors long before they opened. Inside were book bags distributed in units of 36 across four tables that each corresponded to a range of school grades. Though the bags came in a variety of colors — black, white, gray, red, and pink — simpler designs and more muted tones dominated the high and middle school menu, while the elementary school’s catalog of fancier designs included bags featuring Transformers, Power Rangers, and even a unicorn.

Tylar Allen, 5, knew she wanted that unicorn book bag as soon as she saw it. Her cousins nabbed similar prizes: Nicholas Nevels, 7, claimed the Power Rangers bag, while his brother Daniel, 9, picked out a five-piece bag that included a water bottle.

Late-comers like Lance Chaney, 40, and his 5 and 8-year-old sons were surprised when they found empty tables. Still, Mr. Chaney didn’t think the trip was a waste —his sons fetched supplies from a corner table topped with extra notebooks and pens. They also got free pizza.

After staying up until 6 a.m. filing book bags with supplies and finalizing event preparations, Mr. McSwain and his co-organizers were pleased with the large turnout. Having already organized turkey and Christmas toy giveaways in the past, Mr. McSwain hopes to turn the book bag giveaway into an annual event.

“We know what the demand was today, so we’re going to go 10 times bigger,” he said.

