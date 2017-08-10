Sylvania homeowners contest schools' plan to collect more taxes

A group of homeowners in the Sylvania school district is speaking out against a district practice of contesting property values in an effort to collect more tax dollars.

Sylvania Township resident Josh Adamski bought his home in 2016 for $189,900, which is $55,700 more than Lucas County Auditor records value the property. In May he received a letter informing him his taxes could be hiked by about $2,000 a year because the purchase price was higher than the home’s valuation on the tax rolls.

“I have no problems with paying for the schools. I value education very much. It takes a village to raise a child. It takes everybody, so everybody has to pay their fair share,” said Mr. Adamski, who helped form the Committee to Fight Unfair Taxes. “Well, I’m not paying my fair share. This is a money grab, is what this is.”

Public schools are allowed to contest the values of properties that sold for $50,000 or more than the auditor’s office says they’re worth. All districts in Lucas County — save for Ottawa Hills — filed board of revision complaints in the last decade, auditor’s records show.

School officials say it ensures districts receive their fair share of tax revenue, and therefore don’t have to ask voters to approve higher levies to fund school operations.

“The primary reason school districts submit increase cases to the board of revision is to preserve its tax base,” Sylvania Treasurer Lisa Shanks said. “The systematic real estate update and revaluation completed in Lucas County in 2009 and 2012 lowered real estate values of Sylvania Schools below levels previously certified for some of the district's operating levies. As a result, these levies collect less than the amount voters approved.”

Lucas County Auditor Anita Lopez in May asked school boards to drop their complaints to the county’s board of revision, at least until 2018 when property valuations are set to be updated. She singled out Sylvania Schools in part because their complaints rose by roughly 469 percent — from 45 in 2015 to 256 in 2016.

Also, on taxpayers’ minds is the voter-approved 5.7-mill levy in November, which should generate $7.8 million annually for the district.

“The big difference with Sylvania is they were just hit with the levy increase. So people were prepared for that increase, but not for another one on top of it,” Ms. Lopez said. “I think they have the right to question the school board about this.”

Members of The Committee to Fight Unfair Taxes plan to speak Monday at Sylvania Schools’ board meeting.

“I understand it’s business on the school board’s part. They have the right to do it,” Mr. Adamski said. “They can do this, but it doesn’t make it right, either. They just passed the levy in 2016.”

