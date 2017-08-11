Plan for schools’ overhaul is on schedule

The massive Rossford Schools facilities overhaul is on schedule, but the bulk of construction has yet to begin.

The Rossford Schools facilities committee last year developed a plan to build, among other facilities, a new building for prekindergarten through fifth graders that would hold up to 800 students. The plan included preservation work on — and additions to — the district’s high school, which dates to 1922, and the construction of a bus garage.

Superintendent Dan Creps said at a meeting Thursday he’s pleased with the overhaul’s progress.

“We’re wrapped up on schematic design, now we’re into the process of talking about different manufacturers,” he said.

A bid for $1.3 million to build the bus garage recently was accepted, and equipment is on site on the east corner of the current Glenwood Elementary site.

The heavy construction will begin next spring once the planning and design phases are complete. All work is scheduled to be completed by summer 2020.

Rossford residents barely passed a 11.4-mill bond and tax levy in 2016 after multiple failed attempts to pass a school levy. The combination of taxes and bonds will generate about $70 million for the facility upgrades.

High school students will be moved to Owens Community College once renovations start on the downtown middle and high school campus. Glenwood Elementary will receive an addition and other upgrades.

“We’re targeting December and January for bidding on the elementary school,” Collaborative-TMP archi- tect Dave Serra said. “The middle and high school are probably two months behind that.”

Mr. Creps said renderings will be available at the Aug. 21 school board meeting.

Renovations to the football stadium are part of the plans, but this season won’t be interrupted. But next season, Mr. Serra said the parking lot will be inaccessible. Work will be completed before the 2019 season.

