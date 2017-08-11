Toledo music teacher among 10 tops in state

A Toledo School for the Arts instructor is one of 10 educators across the state named a teacher of the year.

Jay Welenc is a 2018 Teacher of the Year for State Board of Education District 2. He has 34 years of teaching experience, including 15 at his current position teaching instrumental music at the public charter school in Toledo.

This fall, state Superintendent Paolo DeMaria will announce the Ohio Teacher of the Year finalist, selected from the 10 district winners.

The Ohio Teacher of the Year will represent the state in the national Teacher of the Year competition sponsored by the Council of Chief State School Officers in 2018.