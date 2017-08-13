Sunday, Aug 13, 2017
Books 4 Buddies event at Birmingham Terrace

BLADE STAFF
Published on
  • n1buddies3-jpg-2

    Jamia Belcher, 8, has her face painted during a Books 4 Buddies event at Birmingham Terrace on Saturday.

    THE BLADE/ANDY MORRISON
  • n1buddies2-jpg-1

    Franchesca Fleming, left, signs up for information as Dre'shon Parks, 9, picks out a book.

    THE BLADE/ANDY MORRISON
  • n1buddies1-jpg

    Cassity Monroe, 13, reads "The Last Battle" by C.S. Lewis during the event.

    THE BLADE/ANDY MORRISON
A Books 4 Buddies event was held Saturday at Birmingham Terrace. Books 4 Buddies is a nonprofit group that collects new and gently used books to give to children.

