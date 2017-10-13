Maumee Valley Country Day School announces new Head of School

Lynn Castro, Maumee Valley Country Day's new Head of School. Handout - Not Blade photo Enlarge

Lynn Castro, the former upper school head of the Sanford School in Hockessin, Del., is Maumee Valley country Day School’s new Head of School, effective July 1, 2018.

“Lynn has a passion for education, a deep-rooted belief in the life-changing impact independent school education can have on a child, and a moral compass around always doing what is in the best interest of the student. These are the same shared beliefs that bind our diverse Maumee Valley community and give me confidence that Lynn is the right choice to be our next Head of School,” said Amy Yustick, Vice President of the Board of Trustees and Chair of the Head of School Search Committee.

Ms. Castro has been at Sanford since 2013, where she oversaw 19 percent enrollment growth through adding electives, longer class times, and stepping into the classroom herself to teach an Advanced Placement Art History class.

Maumee Valley’s vision resonated with Ms. Castro.

“I love the student-centered focus of the school. That’s originally what drew me to MV -- the focus on the students. It’s a place where each child can define his or her passion, discover it, and explore it,” she said. “That learning by doing is very much ingrained in how I ran my own classroom as a teacher and what I cultivated in my kids.”

She is replacing current head of school Gary Boehm, who announced his retirement in January.

“I think parents can feel reassured that they have an experienced independent school educator who shares our enthusiasm for MV2020,” he said, referring to a past strategic initiative he implemented. “I feel confident that she will hit the ground running. Knowing that the school is going to be in good hands, knowing the work we have done will be carried forward, gives me a lot of comfort.”

Ms. Castro attended the Columbus School for Girls, before attending Davidson College, where she earned a degree in art history while playing lacrosse. She holds two masters’ degrees, one in arts education from Ohio State University and another in private school leadership at Columbia University.

She is married Keith Castro, and they have two sons who will attend Maumee Valley’s middle school.

- Zack Lemon