Education

Student of the Week: Shaina Shah, Bedford

Shaina Shah of Bedford High School

FAVORITES:

School Subject: Chemistry

Extracurricular Activities: Student Council

Hobbies: Playing tennis

Car: Tesla

Store: Bath and Body Works

Musical Artist: Rascal Flatts

Movie: Princess Diaries

TV Show: Master Chef

 

FUN FACTS:

Cafeteria Food Must Have: Ice Cream

Last Book Read That Wasn’t Required: The Dark Prophecy

Person You’d Like to Meet: Roger Federer

Person Most Admired: My mom

Item always in your locker: Sweatshirt

First Job: Assistant Tennis Instructor

Top Accomplishment: Academic All-Star

 

FUTURE PLANS:

After Graduation Plans: I plan to pursue a bachelor/masters in pharmaceutical science

Career Goal: Pharmacist

Quote from Teacher:  “Shaina is a student who leaves a remarkable impression on everyone she meets,” said Renee Fettig, Counselor. “Her poise, ambition and involvement in a diverse list of activities is exceptional and it is an honor to recognize her.”

   -  Information is compiled for The Blade by the Educational Service Center of Lake Erie West.

