Student of the Week: Shaina Shah, Bedford

Shaina Shah of Bedford High School
FAVORITES:
School Subject: Chemistry
Extracurricular Activities: Student Council
Hobbies: Playing tennis
Car: Tesla
Store: Bath and Body Works
Musical Artist: Rascal Flatts
Movie: Princess Diaries
TV Show: Master Chef
FUN FACTS:
Cafeteria Food Must Have: Ice Cream
Last Book Read That Wasn’t Required: The Dark Prophecy
Person You’d Like to Meet: Roger Federer
Person Most Admired: My mom
Item always in your locker: Sweatshirt
First Job: Assistant Tennis Instructor
Top Accomplishment: Academic All-Star
FUTURE PLANS:
After Graduation Plans: I plan to pursue a bachelor/masters in pharmaceutical science
Career Goal: Pharmacist
Quote from Teacher: “Shaina is a student who leaves a remarkable impression on everyone she meets,” said Renee Fettig, Counselor. “Her poise, ambition and involvement in a diverse list of activities is exceptional and it is an honor to recognize her.”
- Information is compiled for The Blade by the Educational Service Center of Lake Erie West.
