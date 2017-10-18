Scott teacher on paid leave during TPS investigation

Scott High School BLADE Enlarge

A Scott High School teacher is on paid leave while the district conducts an investigation into his conduct.

Todd Dewhurst, a social studies teacher who has worked full-time for the district since 2014, was suspended last week for unspecified “alleged violations of Board policy and professional conduct,” according to the district. School officials gave limited information about the allegations against Mr. Dewhurst.

“We have received complaints from the community on Mr. Dewhurst, which triggered the investigation,” TPS Deputy Superintendent Brian Murphy said.

Spokesmen for Toledo police and Lucas County Children Services both said they have not received any reports regarding Mr. Dewhurst. A phone number for him was not publicly listed.

This is not the first time Mr. Dewhurst has faced discipline in the school district.

On Feb. 12, 2016, he was placed on paid leave after falling asleep in class, according to district records in his personnel file. He was allowed back to work on March 30, 2016, as he said he had been on medication that made him drowsy, but was at that time off that medication.

On March 17, 2017, he was given a three day unpaid suspension. While the district charged him with three violations — sleeping in class, leaving students unattended, and teaching the wrong course — only the third violation was upheld by a hearing officer, as the district did not conduct hearings for the record on the other two violations.

