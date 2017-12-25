Student of the Week: Cathryn Duran, Bedford High School

Cathryn Duran
FAVORITES:
School Subject: Science
Extracurricular Activities: Theatre
Hobbies: Watching Netflix, reading
Car: 1967 Chevy Impala
Store: Forever 21
Musical Artist: Billy Joel
Movie: Back to the Future
TV Show: The X-Files
FAST FACTS:
Cafeteria Food Must Have: Pasta Salad
Last Book Read That Wasn’t Required: The Silence of the Lambs
Person You’d Like to Meet: Sigourney Weaver
Person Most Admired: My mom
Item always in your locker: Books
First Job: Burger Guys
Top Accomplishment: Becoming head of backstage
FUTURE:
After Graduation Plans: I’m hoping to go to the University of Michigan to pursue a bachelor’s degree in biochemistry and head off to medical school
Career Goal: I’m really undecided with my career, but I am interested in neurology and forensic pathology
Quote from Teacher: “Cathryn is extremely hard working, conscientious and intelligent,” said Sarah Brunella, School Counselor. “She is very involved in her school and community. She has taken on leadership roles and had dedicated her time to helping others. She has a wonderful personality and is a high achieving student!”
- Information is compiled for The Blade by the Educational Service Center of Lake Erie West.
