Student of the Week: Cathryn Duran, Bedford High School

Cathryn Duran

FAVORITES:

School Subject: Science

Extracurricular Activities: Theatre

Hobbies: Watching Netflix, reading

Car: 1967 Chevy Impala

Store: Forever 21

Musical Artist: Billy Joel

Movie: Back to the Future

TV Show: The X-Files

FAST FACTS:

Cafeteria Food Must Have: Pasta Salad

Last Book Read That Wasn’t Required: The Silence of the Lambs

Person You’d Like to Meet: Sigourney Weaver

Person Most Admired: My mom

Item always in your locker: Books

First Job: Burger Guys

Top Accomplishment: Becoming head of backstage

FUTURE:

After Graduation Plans: I’m hoping to go to the University of Michigan to pursue a bachelor’s degree in biochemistry and head off to medical school

Career Goal: I’m really undecided with my career, but I am interested in neurology and forensic pathology

Quote from Teacher: “Cathryn is extremely hard working, conscientious and intelligent,” said Sarah Brunella, School Counselor. “She is very involved in her school and community. She has taken on leadership roles and had dedicated her time to helping others. She has a wonderful personality and is a high achieving student!”

