Student of the Week: Julia Xiong, Maumee Valley Country Day School

Julia Xiong
FAVORITES:
School Subject: US History, biology
Extracurricular Activities: Tennis, violin
Hobbies: Music, traveling
Car: Mercedes G. Wagon
Store: H&M
Movie: Mad Max: Fury Road
Musical Artist: Kendrick Lamar
TV Show: Game of Thrones
FAST FACTS:
Cafeteria Food Must Have: “Chef Joe” cookies
Last Book Read That Wasn’t Required: 1984
Person Most Admired: My sister, Lucy
Person You’d Like to Meet: Beyonce
Item always in your locker: Water bottle
Top Accomplishment: Played violin at Golden Hall in Vienna
FUTURE:
After Graduation Plans: Attend college in California
Career Goal: Unsure
Quote from Teacher: “Julia has been a key member of our robotics program for the past two years, helping to contribute to strong performances in regional finals both years,” said Dan Mumford, history teacher. “She is a member of our GlassHacks group, and placed third in the hack-a-thon last year. She has also been named to the all-state orchestra for the past two years. On top of that Julia is an extremely bright student who is remarkable in her talent, motivation, and tenacity.”
- Information is compiled for The Blade by the Educational Service Center of Lake Erie West.
