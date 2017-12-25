Student of the Week: Julia Xiong, Maumee Valley Country Day School

Julia Xiong Enlarge

FAVORITES:

School Subject: US History, biology

Extracurricular Activities: Tennis, violin

Hobbies: Music, traveling

Car: Mercedes G. Wagon

Store: H&M

Movie: Mad Max: Fury Road

Musical Artist: Kendrick Lamar

TV Show: Game of Thrones

FAST FACTS:

Cafeteria Food Must Have: “Chef Joe” cookies

Last Book Read That Wasn’t Required: 1984

Person Most Admired: My sister, Lucy

Person You’d Like to Meet: Beyonce

Item always in your locker: Water bottle

Top Accomplishment: Played violin at Golden Hall in Vienna

FUTURE:

After Graduation Plans: Attend college in California

Career Goal: Unsure

Quote from Teacher: “Julia has been a key member of our robotics program for the past two years, helping to contribute to strong performances in regional finals both years,” said Dan Mumford, history teacher. “She is a member of our GlassHacks group, and placed third in the hack-a-thon last year. She has also been named to the all-state orchestra for the past two years. On top of that Julia is an extremely bright student who is remarkable in her talent, motivation, and tenacity.”

- Information is compiled for The Blade by the Educational Service Center of Lake Erie West.