Student of the Week: Lark Yan, Southview High School

Lark Yan
FAVORITES:
School Subject: Biology, psychology, history
Extracurricular Activities: Debate, Mock Trial, Student Government, National Honor Society
Hobbies: Playing violin, watching movies, spending time with family and friends
Car: Toyota Camry
Store: Costco
Musical Artist: Sam Smith
Movie: Hacksaw Ridge
TV Show: Parks and Recreation
FAST FACTS:
Cafeteria Food Must Have: Grilled cheese and tomato soup
Last Book Read That Wasn’t Required: Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close
Person You’d Like to Meet: Lin-Manuel Miranda
Person Most Admired: My parents
Item always in your locker: Water bottles
Top Accomplishment: Qualifying to Nationals for Debate and making it to semi-finals
FUTURE:
After Graduation Plans: Traveling abroad and afterwards attending college
Career Goal: Any job that I’m passionate about and that makes me happy
Quote from Teacher: “Lark Yan is a brilliant young woman, who is currently taking 5 AP courses as part of a full course load, carries over a 4.5 GPA, was a National Semi-finalist for Speech and Debate, and has recently been named a National Merit Scholarship Semifinalist,” said Abigail Cappel, Science teacher. “Believe it or not, these are not the qualities that I think make Lark so incredibly amazing. Lark shines because she is kind, humble, and giving of her talents. Lark shines because she works so hard, is so accomplished, and never once in the four years that I’ve known her has she complained about a teacher, a peer, or an assignment. Not only is Lark an outstanding science student, but as a teaching assistant she reports twice a week to help me with whatever is needed. I know she is incredibly busy with academic and extracurricular activities, but she always makes time to help out. I can’t wait to see what she accomplishes as she transitions from high school, into university, and then into the real world!”
