Student of the Week: Haleigh Peters, Rossford High School

Haleigh Peters
FAVORITES:
School Subject: Math
Extracurricular Activities: Basketball, cheer, softball, National Honor Society, Link Crew
Hobbies: Travel
Car: Jeep Wrangler
Store: American Eagle
Musical Artist: Dierks Bentley
Movie: A Cinderella Story
TV Show: One Tree Hill and Grey’s Anatomy
FAST FACTS:
Cafeteria Food Must Have: Chicken nuggets and mashed potatoes
Last Book Read That Wasn’t Required: Everything, Everything
Person Most Admired: Ellen DeGeneres
Person You’d Like To Meet: Ellen DeGeneres
Item always in your locker: Notebooks
First Job: Office Max
Top Accomplishment: Receiving a district award for basketball
FUTURE:
After Graduation Plans: I plan to attend the University of South Carolina and study speech therapy
Career Goal: I hope to become a well-known therapist helping children with their speech
Quote from teacher: “Haleigh is the person that you want in your class or on your team,” said English Department Head, Tim Edmond. “She can motivate through actions or through words and is a leader in her class. She is a person in whom you can put your faith and trust, knowing that the effort she puts forth will be of the highest level. Haleigh makes others feel comfortable and will do whatever she can to help you and/or the group succeed. She had the rare ability to demand top effort from others while at the same time her peers know she is there for them. She exemplifies the term student-athlete and serves as a positive role model within our school.”
