Student of the Week: Haleigh Peters, Rossford High School

Haleigh Peters Enlarge

FAVORITES:

School Subject: Math

Extracurricular Activities: Basketball, cheer, softball, National Honor Society, Link Crew

Hobbies: Travel

Car: Jeep Wrangler

Store: American Eagle

Musical Artist: Dierks Bentley

Movie: A Cinderella Story

TV Show: One Tree Hill and Grey’s Anatomy

FAST FACTS:

Cafeteria Food Must Have: Chicken nuggets and mashed potatoes

Last Book Read That Wasn’t Required: Everything, Everything

Person Most Admired: Ellen DeGeneres

Person You’d Like To Meet: Ellen DeGeneres

Item always in your locker: Notebooks

First Job: Office Max

Top Accomplishment: Receiving a district award for basketball

FUTURE:

After Graduation Plans: I plan to attend the University of South Carolina and study speech therapy

Career Goal: I hope to become a well-known therapist helping children with their speech

Quote from teacher: “Haleigh is the person that you want in your class or on your team,” said English Department Head, Tim Edmond. “She can motivate through actions or through words and is a leader in her class. She is a person in whom you can put your faith and trust, knowing that the effort she puts forth will be of the highest level. Haleigh makes others feel comfortable and will do whatever she can to help you and/or the group succeed. She had the rare ability to demand top effort from others while at the same time her peers know she is there for them. She exemplifies the term student-athlete and serves as a positive role model within our school.”

- Information is compiled for The Blade by the Educational Service Center of Lake Erie West.