Student of the Week-Janae Steele, Emmanuel Christian

Janae Steele
FAVORITES:
School Subject: AP Spanish
Extracurricular Activities: Volleyball
Hobbies: Singing, playing the ukulele and piano, watching U-tube
Car: Fiat
Store: Forever 21
Movie: Tower Heist
Musical Artist: Halsey
TV Show: Stranger Things, The Office
Cafeteria Food Must Have: Mac and cheese
FAST FACTS:
Last Book Read That Wasn’t Required: Turtles All the Way Down
Person You’d Like to Meet: Jimmy Fallon
Person Most Admired: Dusty Reed
Item always in your locker: Pictures of family and friends
First Job: Mayfair Pools
Top Accomplishment: Being 2nd in my class
FUTURE:
After Graduation Plans: I plan on attending the University of Toledo and potentially studying in their music department
Career Goal: I would love to work full time at a church as a worship leader
Quote from teacher: “Janae is a brilliant young lady who excels in every area of school life,” said David Regnier, Assistant Administrator/Athletic Director. “Her love for the Lord is evident and she exhibits a sweet spirit in dealing with others. Janae will use these qualities to excel in future endeavors.”
- Information is compiled by The Blade by the Educational Service Center of Lake Erie West.
