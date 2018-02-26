Student of the Week-Janae Steele, Emmanuel Christian

Janae Steele Enlarge

FAVORITES:

School Subject: AP Spanish

Extracurricular Activities: Volleyball

Hobbies: Singing, playing the ukulele and piano, watching U-tube

Car: Fiat

Store: Forever 21

Movie: Tower Heist

Musical Artist: Halsey

TV Show: Stranger Things, The Office

Cafeteria Food Must Have: Mac and cheese

FAST FACTS:

Last Book Read That Wasn’t Required: Turtles All the Way Down

Person You’d Like to Meet: Jimmy Fallon

Person Most Admired: Dusty Reed

Item always in your locker: Pictures of family and friends

First Job: Mayfair Pools

Top Accomplishment: Being 2nd in my class

FUTURE:

After Graduation Plans: I plan on attending the University of Toledo and potentially studying in their music department

Career Goal: I would love to work full time at a church as a worship leader

Quote from teacher: “Janae is a brilliant young lady who excels in every area of school life,” said David Regnier, Assistant Administrator/Athletic Director. “Her love for the Lord is evident and she exhibits a sweet spirit in dealing with others. Janae will use these qualities to excel in future endeavors.”

- Information is compiled by The Blade by the Educational Service Center of Lake Erie West.