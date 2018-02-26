Student of the Week: Stephany Lozano, Rogers High School

Stephany Lozano Enlarge

FAVORITES:

School Subject: Science

Extracurricular Activities: None

Hobbies: Hanging out with friends and family

Car: BMW

Store: Costco

Movie: Grease

Musical Artist: Drake

TV Show: Bones

FAST FACTS:

Cafeteria Food Must Have: Walking Tacos

Last Book Read That Wasn’t Required: My Sister’s Keeper

Person You’d Like to Meet: Neymar, Jr.

Person Most Admired: My mom

Item always in your locker: Candy

First Job: Babysitter

Top Accomplishment: Getting accepted into all the colleges I applied to

FUTURE:

After Graduation Plans: I plan to go to college and become a neonatal nurse

Career Goal: To be the best nurse I can be

Quote from teacher: “Stephany is a true delight to have in class,” said Jeanette Utter, Science teacher. “She is extremely bright, self-motivates, and shows exceptional leadership skills. I look forward to seeing her successes in the future.”

- Information is compiled for The Blade by the Educational Service Center of Lake Erie West.