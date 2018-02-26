Student of the Week: Stephany Lozano, Rogers High School

Stephany Lozano
FAVORITES:
School Subject: Science
Extracurricular Activities: None
Hobbies: Hanging out with friends and family
Car: BMW
Store: Costco
Movie: Grease
Musical Artist: Drake
TV Show: Bones
FAST FACTS:
Cafeteria Food Must Have: Walking Tacos
Last Book Read That Wasn’t Required: My Sister’s Keeper
Person You’d Like to Meet: Neymar, Jr.
Person Most Admired: My mom
Item always in your locker: Candy
First Job: Babysitter
Top Accomplishment: Getting accepted into all the colleges I applied to
FUTURE:
After Graduation Plans: I plan to go to college and become a neonatal nurse
Career Goal: To be the best nurse I can be
Quote from teacher: “Stephany is a true delight to have in class,” said Jeanette Utter, Science teacher. “She is extremely bright, self-motivates, and shows exceptional leadership skills. I look forward to seeing her successes in the future.”
- Information is compiled for The Blade by the Educational Service Center of Lake Erie West.
