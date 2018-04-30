Groups explore extent of ECOT 'hush money'

Hundreds of supporters of Ohio's largest online charter school, the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow or ECOT, participate in a Tuesday, May 9, 2017, rally outside the Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio. ASSOCIATED PRESS Enlarge

COLUMBUS — A pair of government watchdog groups have requested information from Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow’s Toledo-based sponsor to see how much money the now shuttered online school may have paid out to former employees to keep them quiet.

The Associated Press first reported that a would-be whistleblower, a former ECOT technology employee, notified several state officials that ECOT had used software to intentionally manipulate its attendance data after questions had already been raised by the state.

That former employee, laid off before the school closed, had refused to sign a non-disclosure agreement that would have prohibited him from talking disparagingly about ECOT, sponsor Educational Services Center of Lake Erie West, and other entities affiliated with the e-school.

In exchange, the former employee would have received two weeks of severance pay valued at less than $10,000, according to Sandy Theis, former executive director of the left-leaning Progress Ohio. She declined to identify the former employee, but said she had seen the proposed agreement and talked with others who had been offered such deals or signed one.

Steve Dyer, education policy fellow with Innovation Ohio, said the inclusion of Lake Erie West in the agreement was particularly troubling.

“The sponsor is supposed to provide oversight of the charter school industry in Ohio,” he said. “It is not meant to be in bed with the charter school industry.”

While not suggesting that such agreements are illegal, the groups questioned the use of taxpayer dollars, which charter schools receive from the state, as “hush money.” Charter schools, public schools that are freed from some of the regulations imposed on their more traditional counterparts, are exempt from some provisions of Ohio’s public records law.

The state has already ordered the now-shuttered online charter school to repay $79 million in per-pupil subsidies after it determined the school could not prove enough students had been logged into the system long enough to qualify as full-time students.

The whistleblower reportedly contacted state Auditor Dave Yost’s office, the State Board of Education, and the Department of Education over several months late last year with next to little action taken as a result.

Democrats have called for a criminal investigation into the allegations and have worked to make ECOT a key issue against Republicans in this year’s statewide elections, particularly in Mr. Yost’s campaign for attorney general.

The state had been gradually clawing back the past overpayments by reducing monthly aid to the school. Then ECOT shut down in January at the halfway point of the school year after its Lake Erie West terminated its sponsorship.

That left an estimated $12,000 students scrambling to transfer to other schools.

ECOT has argued that the state changed the way it counts online students and then retroactively applied that to the school. That argument has not swayed a court to date, but, In February, the Ohio Supreme Court heard its appeal. That decision is pending.

