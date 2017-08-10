POET Biorefining to expand ethanol facility

Ethanol producer POET Biorefining, which has three plants in Ohio, said that it will break ground next Tuesday on a $120 million expansion project that will double capacity at its Marion, Ohio, ethanol facility.

POET, which has two northwest Ohio plants in Fostoria and Leipsic, said the Marion plant will expand from 70 million gallons per year to 150 million gallons. POET, based in Sioux Falls, S.D., said it also will increase its production of high-protein animal feed from 178,000 tons to approximately 360,000 tons annually.

The company said corn purchases from area farmers will grow from 24 million bushels to 50 million bushels annually. POET spends $330 million on Ohio corn annually.