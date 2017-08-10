Thursday, Aug 10, 2017
One of America's Great Newspapers ~ Toledo, Ohio
Energy

POET Biorefining to expand ethanol facility

BLADE STAFF
Published on
greenville-jpg

Enlarge

Ethanol producer POET Biorefining, which has three plants in Ohio, said that it will break ground next Tuesday on a $120 million expansion project that will double capacity at its Marion, Ohio, ethanol facility.

POET, which has two northwest Ohio plants in Fostoria and Leipsic, said the Marion plant will expand from 70 million gallons per year to 150 million gallons. POET, based in Sioux Falls, S.D., said it also will increase its production of high-protein animal feed from 178,000 tons to approximately 360,000 tons annually.

The company said corn purchases from area farmers will grow from 24 million bushels to 50 million bushels annually. POET spends $330 million on Ohio corn annually.

Related Items , , ,
Click to comment

Quis autem vel eum iure reprehenderit qui in ea voluptate velit esse quam nihil molestiae consequatur, vel illum qui dolorem?

Temporibus autem quibusdam et aut officiis debitis aut rerum necessitatibus saepe eveniet.

Copyright © 2015 Toledo Blade

To Top

Fetching stories…