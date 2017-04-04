Come to Lorain, Mr. Secretary

It’s time for the Trump Administration to make good on campaign promises to Ohio’s manufacturing workers.

Sen. Sherrod Brown (D., Ohio), Sen. Rob Portman (R., Ohio), and Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D., Toledo) have invited President Trump’s commerce secretary, Wilbur Ross, to Lorain to see how unfair trade has damaged the region’s steel industry.

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, center, listens to President Donald Trump during a meeting in February. ASSOCIATED PRESS Enlarge

A cynic might say that the Democrats want to make this invitation to score political points with unionized labor or to try to win back the manufacturing workers who rejected Hillary Clinton and instead voted for Mr. Trump.

But that’s why it is important to note that this is a bipartisan move that includes Ohio’s Republican senator. And keep in mind that Mr. Portman is no neophyte to trade issues. He served as the U.S. trade representative under President George W. Bush.

The invitation the trio sent to Mr. Ross reminds him that Mr. Trump emphasized the importance of the American steel industry when he was campaigning for votes here. They want the Trump Administration to address what they believe are unfair trade practices by Chinese steel manufacturers that have cost American steelworkers jobs. Since 2015, more than 1,000 Lorain steelworkers have been laid off, their letter says.

All three elected leaders have been critical of NAFTA, which Mr. Trump has said he plans to renegotiate.

After the November election, Mr. Brown said he planned to hold Mr. Trump to his NAFTA promises, specifically that the President would protect American auto and steel manufacturers by renegotiating NAFTA’s rules of origin, which determine how much of a product must be made in a country in order to benefit from the trade agreement.

Miss Kaptur said after the election she hoped the Trump Administration would be receptive to legislation she’s repeatedly introduced that would require the President to monitor U.S. trade accounts and adjust any in which the United States has a trade deficit of more than $10 billion. The bill has never been allowed on the floor for a vote.

Mr. Ross should accept the invitation and hear firsthand from Lorain steelworkers. Both Miss Kaptur and Mr. Brown say Mr. Ross has committed to them that he will come to Ohio, and he should make good on that promise soon.