Cookies Tonight: Pignoli Cookies (Pine Nut Cookies)

Pignoli Cookies (Pine Nut Cookies)
¼ cup pine nuts
½ pound almond paste (not marzipan or almond cake filling)
⅔ cup granulated sugar
2 egg whites
Toast pine nuts in a dry small skillet, stirring frequently over low heat.
Break up almond paste in a food processor until granular. Gradually add sugar while processing.
In another bowl, beat egg whites until stiff peaks form. Fold egg whites gently into almond/sugar mixture, then wrap dough in plastic and chill to make it easier to handle.
While dough is chilling, line a baking sheet with foil or parchment paper, lightly misted with non-stick spray.
Preheat oven to 325F.
Drop dough by teaspoonfuls onto prepared cookie sheet. Press pine nuts into tops of cookies.
Bake for 12 to 15 minutes, until lightly browned. Cool 10 minutes before removing from foil and placing on a rack to cool completely.
Yield: 30 cookies
Source: Adapted from shockinglydelicious.com
Guidelines: Please keep your comments smart and civil. Don't attack other readers personally, and keep your language decent. Comments that violate these standards, or our privacy statement or visitor's agreement, are subject to being removed and commenters are subject to being banned. To post comments, you must be a registered user on toledoblade.com. To find out more, please visit the FAQ.