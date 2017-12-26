Tuesday, Dec 26, 2017
One of America's Great Newspapers ~ Toledo, Ohio
Cookies Tonight: Pignoli Cookies (Pine Nut Cookies)

¼ cup pine nuts

½ pound almond paste (not marzipan or almond cake filling)

⅔ cup granulated sugar

2 egg whites

Toast pine nuts in a dry small skillet, stirring frequently over low heat.

Break up almond paste in a food processor until granular. Gradually add sugar while processing.

In another bowl, beat egg whites until stiff peaks form. Fold egg whites gently into almond/sugar mixture, then wrap dough in plastic and chill to make it easier to handle.

While dough is chilling, line a baking sheet with foil or parchment paper, lightly misted with non-stick spray.

Preheat oven to 325F.

Drop dough by teaspoonfuls onto prepared cookie sheet. Press pine nuts into tops of cookies.

Bake for 12 to 15 minutes, until lightly browned. Cool 10 minutes before removing from foil and placing on a rack to cool completely.

Yield: 30 cookies

Source: Adapted from shockinglydelicious.com

