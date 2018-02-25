Bookstore hosts discussion on food, disease

Vegan Toledo, founded by Rachel and Mike Zickar, will present a book discussion at 6:30 p.m. March 8 at Gathering Volumes bookstore, 196 E. South Boundary St. in Perrysburg. The program’s focus will be the New York Times best seller How Not to Die by Dr. Michael Greger detailing the connection between diet and preventable diseases such as type 2 diabetes. It also focuses on foods with beneficial qualities that can improve health.

“We are excited to partner with Gathering Volumes to bring this important discussion to our community,” said Mr. Zickar in a statement. “We all struggle with our food choices and we’ve found this book to offer clear and manageable strategies to help lead to a longer and healthier life.”

This event is free and open to the public. It is not necessary for attendees to have read the book or to be vegan or vegetarian, only to be interested in the subject matter. There will be food samples and drawings for baskets, and T-shirts and books will be available for purchase.

For more information, call the bookstore at 567-336-6188 or go to vegantoledo.com.

Cupcake Showdown at children’s theater

From 2 to 5 p.m. March 4, join in a celebration of sugar at the Children’s Theater Workshop’s 7th annual Cupcake Showdown. This special event will take place at Handmade Toledo, 1717 Adams St.

Area bakeries will bring their most creative cupcakes, and attendees will get to vote for their favorites.

Participants include Creative Cupcakes and Baked Goods, Crowned Cakes by Jess, Cupcakes by Ashley, Jay’s Cakes, and Happy Flour Bakery.

Entries will be inspired by the workshop’s upcoming summer musical James and the Giant Peach.

Tickets cost $15 for adults and $10 for students from kindergarten through 12th grade as well as seniors. Children under 5 years old can accompany a paying adult at no charge.

Admission includes cupcake sampling, appetizers, and other refreshments, raffles, and a silent auction. Proceeds will benefit the workshop and its programs.

For more information and to purchase tickets, go to ctwtoledo.org/cupcake-showdown-2018.

Way Library to host cupcake classes

The Way Public Library, 101 E. Indiana Ave., Perrysburg, is offering two hands-on classes in which cake decorating expert Wendy Back will teach techniques to make Easter cupcakes with chick and bunny motifs.

The sessions will 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. March 12 and 22. The cost is $8 per person, payable at registration.

For more information or to sign up, call 419-874-3135 ext. 119.

Fund-raiser updates

Michael’s Café and Bakery held its annual Paczki for Paws fund-raiser to benefit Paws and Whiskers, combining 50 cents for every dozen paczki sold on Feb. 1 with tips collected through the week to benefit the Toledo area’s only no kill all-cat shelter. The total donation was $725.78, including two separate $100 contributions from customers.

The Feb. 15 soft opening of the new CoreLife Eatery, 1399 Conant St., Maumee, served as a fund-raiser for Sunshine Communities.

The restaurant collected $8,345, which will help to provide support services and residential options to those who have intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Contact Mary Bilyeu at mbilyeu@theblade.com, and follow her at facebook.com/​thebladefoodpage, bladefoodpage on Instagram, or @BladeFoodPage on Twitter.