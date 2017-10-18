To the editor: Dear Mr. Trump: A 100 on an IQ test is not great

Trump
ASSOCIATED PRESS Enlarge
Of course President Trump believes his IQ score is higher than everyone else’s. He scored a 100 and thought he had a perfect score.
KENNETH BACHMANN
Sylvania
Oostra the answer to algae problem
If you really want action regarding the algae problem on the Maumee River and Lake Erie, I say put ProMedica’s Randy Oostra in charge.
ALAINA MEISTER
Maumee
Kneeling not right form of protest
Many NFL players have gone berserk over the words and actions of President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence regarding their disrespectful kneeling for the national anthem (Oct. 9, “Vice President leaves NFL game after players kneel”).
The NFL rulebook states, in part: “During the national anthem, players should stand at attention facing the flag. ... Failure to be on the field for the anthem may result in discipline.”
So tell me, what is so wrong with Mr. Trump and Mr. Pence calling out players for disobeying their own rules and disrespecting our national anthem, flag, and nation?
The president and vice president were elected because millions of Americans were disgusted with our nation repeatedly being trashed, degraded, and apologized for by some of our leaders. Now, many Americans resent the actions of the players.
Players are free to express opinions. But there are other ways to vent frustrations about perceived injustices without dishonoring America and potentially losing considerable numbers of fans.
RICHARD KETTEMAN
Sylvania
How about refund for the taxpayers?
Kudos to Anita Lopez for saving the taxpayers $5.2 million.
However, it seems to me that the taxpayers are the ones who generated the surplus by being overcharged.
Ms. Lopez said government was bloated and she cut the budget by 30 percent, yet still is still able to operate effectively.
So why not lower all of our real estate taxes instead of creating another multimillion-dollar bonus for those agencies who are repeatedly requesting levy increases and renewals?
JIM GRACYK
Snowden Drive
