Gift Guide: Music Lovers

THE BLADE
Enlarge | Buy This Image
It seems music junkies are always looking for their next acoustic fix, whether that be a highly anticipated album by a mainstream artist or the next generation of bluetooth speaker. As the holidays approach, here are some gift ideas Toledo has to offer.
VIEW FULL PAGE: CLICK HERE
Guidelines: Please keep your comments smart and civil. Don't attack other readers personally, and keep your language decent. Comments that violate these standards, or our privacy statement or visitor's agreement, are subject to being removed and commenters are subject to being banned. To post comments, you must be a registered user on toledoblade.com. To find out more, please visit the FAQ.