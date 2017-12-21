Thursday, Dec 21, 2017
One of America's Great Newspapers ~ Toledo, Ohio
Gift Guide

Gift Guide: Arts and crafts

By ROBERTA GEDERT  | BLADE STAFF WRITER
Published on
GGArts

THE BLADE
Enlarge | Buy This Image

Buying arts and crafts kits for Christmas gives your loved ones something to do well beyond the new year. From the big box stores like Pat Catan’s and Michaels, to the small shops that depend on local business, shoppers can find sewing kits, puzzles, and interactive tools to make creativity fun.

VIEW FULL PAGE: CLICK HERE

SEE PREVIOUS GIFT GUIDES

Related Attachments
Related Items ,
Click to comment

Quis autem vel eum iure reprehenderit qui in ea voluptate velit esse quam nihil molestiae consequatur, vel illum qui dolorem?

Temporibus autem quibusdam et aut officiis debitis aut rerum necessitatibus saepe eveniet.

Copyright © 2015 Toledo Blade

To Top

Fetching stories…