Gift Guide: Arts and crafts

THE BLADE
Enlarge | Buy This Image
Buying arts and crafts kits for Christmas gives your loved ones something to do well beyond the new year. From the big box stores like Pat Catan’s and Michaels, to the small shops that depend on local business, shoppers can find sewing kits, puzzles, and interactive tools to make creativity fun.
VIEW FULL PAGE: CLICK HERE
Guidelines: Please keep your comments smart and civil. Don't attack other readers personally, and keep your language decent. Comments that violate these standards, or our privacy statement or visitor's agreement, are subject to being removed and commenters are subject to being banned. To post comments, you must be a registered user on toledoblade.com. To find out more, please visit the FAQ.