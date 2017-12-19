Wauseon, Rotroff slam door on AW rally

And on the 378th day, Wauseon won yet another basketball game.

The Indians ventured into southwestern Lucas County Tuesday and did what they’ve done for 26 consecutive regular season games: defeated the opponent.

Wauseon beat Anthony Wayne 49-44 in a game that became treacherous for the Indians (6-0, 0-0 NWOAL) in the final minutes. What was once a 15-point second-half lead was whittled all the way down to four. In the end, one team had 6-foot-9 Austin Rotroff, and that team won.

“It’s a difference-maker,” Wauseon coach Chad Burt said. “It’s nice to have a 6-9 guy at the rim. He’s got great hands, finishes well. He’s just going to continue to get better, and our guys are smart enough to give him the ball.”

Ultimately, Anthony Wayne’s undoing was Rotroff’s ability to corral offensive rebounds and his effortless career-high five dunks.

“The rebounds were big,” said Rotroff, who scored a game-high 19 points. “It gave us a lot of momentum when they were making a run. I know Owen [Newlove] had one that sticks out in my mind. I need to finish better. Didn't always do that as well I wanted to tonight. But we made enough plays down the stretch to keep it going.”

Wauseon used an 11-0 run in the second quarter to create separation that the Generals (2-3, 1-1 NLL) couldn’t make up. Anthony Wayne trailed 25-12 at halftime and 29-14 in the third quarter, but the Generals outscored Wauseon 32-24 in the second half.

“To their credit, Anthony Wayne came out and shot the ball real well,” Burt said. “Anytime you shoot the ball well, everything looks better. I thought they played with a lot more urgency defensively. I don’t think we responded real well at times. We have to get stronger around the rim. But great test, great learning experience. [Anthony Wayne] is going to win games. This was good for us.”

Andrew Murphy finished with a team-high 13 points for Anthony Wayne, Max Denman had 12 points — all on 3-pointers — and Max Bradfield scored 10 points. The Generals had 10 3s.

Trent Armstrong — 10 points -— was the only other Wauseon player in double figures.

Dec. 7, 2016 was the last time Wauseon lost a regular season game. Genoa played the role of spoiler that night, topping the Indians 59-52. The only game of any kind Wauseon’s lost in the past year came in the Division II state championship to Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary.

The Generals have fallen victim to Wauseon twice during their current regular-season streak, losing 58-33 a couple weeks after the Indians’ loss against Genoa. In his decade at the helm of Wauseon, Burt has built the Indians into a northwest Ohio powerhouse.

“We just talk about getting better and making sure that we’re doing stuff the right way,” Burt said. “Obviously we’re trying to adjust to our opponents. But our guys are playing at a high level and playing with a lot of confidence. We just hope to keep the ball rolling.”

Up next: Elmwood on Dec. 23.

Anthony Wayne won the junior varsity contest 47-39. Wauseon’s Trevor Rodriguez scored a game-high 15 points, and Zac Szul led the Generals with 12 points.

