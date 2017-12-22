King, St. John's take TRAC showdown over Whitmer, 53-35

In a battle of basketball unbeatens, St. John’s Jesuit’s effort against visiting Whitmer was more businesslike than artistic.

St. Johns' Houston King drives to the basket during Friday's Three Rivers Athletic Conference game against Whitmer. The Blade/Kurt Steiss

Led by 6-foot-4 senior Houston King’s 20 points, plus 14 points and nine rebounds from 6-5 senior Vincent Williams, the Titans (4-0, 3-0) steadily pulled away in taking a 53-35 Three Rivers Athletic Conference victory over Whitmer (4-1, 3-1).

With the win, 39th-year St. John’s coach Ed Heintschel improved his career record to 695-209, and moved into a tie at No. 4 in all-time wins by an Ohio boys basketball coach with legendary Middletown coach Paul Walker.

Heintschel downplayed the milestone.

“It just means that I’ve been here a long time and have had a lot of great players,” he said. “It’s hard to believe, because I never believed I’d being doing this this long.”

St. John’s, with Williams in early foul trouble committing two in the opening quarter, outscored the Panthers 12-8 in each of the first two quarters. At that point, Whitmer was controlling the game’s pace with more deliberate possessions.

“Give Whitmer credit,” Heintschel said. “They played very hard and are extremely athletic.

“They took the air out of the ball, which they wanted to do, and we had some foul difficulties early in the game. That slowed us down a bit. But we hung in there and made plays in the third quarter.”

The Titans began to open things up with a decisive 13-0 run that spanned the final 4:45 of the third quarter into the first 53 seconds of the fourth.

“Vince is a really good player,” King said of his All-Ohio teammate. “I wouldn’t say they took him out of his game. He just doesn’t force his shots. He’s going to let the game come to him.

“Once he got in a little foul trouble, I had to step my game up as a senior and just make plays. We just needed to keep calm and keep our heads straight and just worry about the goal of getting a win. That’s what we started to do towards the end.”

King’s 3-pointer started that surge, and backup guard Marcus Jarrett’s 3-pointer capped it.

“They’re extremely good defensively and they play hard, and Houston King and Vince Williams are long and athletic inside,” Whitmer coach Ryan Brown said of his team’s offensive problems. “We struggled to get shots inside, and we struggled to make shots on the perimeter. That’s something we’re working on and have got to fix.

“We were taking what they were giving [perimeter shots], and we can’t settle for that. I think we needed to continue to go inside, not hit the panic button, and continue to work for good shots. We got away from that.”

The Panthers, who were still within four points after Edward Colbert’s 3-pointer with 4:56 left in the third quarter, were led in scoring by Trey Syroka’s 14 points. Leon Hughes added eight points for Whitmer.

Both teams will embark on out-of-state holiday tournament on Christmas day – St. John’s by air to San Diego, Whitmer by chartered bus to Windemere Park, Fla.

Whitmer, which never led in the game, fell behind 5-0 at the outset. The Panthers got within 15-14 on Syroka’s driving layup 4:27 before halftime. But the Titans ended the half with a 9-2 run to take a 24-16 edge to the break.

In the final quarter, after building a 39-22 lead on Jarrett’s 3-pointer, the Titans iced things by hitting eight of 10 free throws in the game’s final 3:31.

St. John’s was 15 of 31 (48 percent) from the field, including 4 of 10 on 3-pointers, and 19 of 28 at the foul line. The Titans forced 13 Panther turnovers and committed only six.

Whitmer was 12 of 34 (35 percent) from the field, including 2 of 10 on 3-pointers, and was 9 of 14 at the line. The Panthers edged St. John’s 24-22 in rebounding.

