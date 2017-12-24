Prep basketball: Central Catholic, Northview boys pull away for wins

Boys Basketball

Central Catholic 54, Celina 41

Jack Grombacher led the way with 15 points on Saturday night as the Fighting Irish boys basketball team won for the fourth time in five games.

Celina (0-6) led by three points after the first quarter, but Central Catholic (4-1) erased that margin by outscoring its opponent 17-5 in the second quarter en route to the home victory.

Kyle Flaute had 14 points for Celina.

Findlay 60, Defiance 52

FINDLAY — The Trojans overcame seven 3-pointers from Defiance standout Will Lammers to win the non-conference matchup.

Findlay (5-2) picked up 25 points from Ryan Nunn, 11 points from Ryan Roth, and 10 points from Isaac Schumm in the win.

The Eagles outscored Defiance 17-7 in the third quarter to break open a one-point halftime lead.

Lammers finished with 21 points for Defiance (4-3). Easton Gerken added 12 points and Tyrel Goings had 11 points.

Northview's Sam Clear, shown in a game last season, scored 20 points Saturday night to help the Wildcats remain undefeated with a win over Wyandotte Roosevelt The Blade

Northview 75, Wyandotte Roosevelt 48

At Northview, the Wildcats (6-0) were led by Sam Clear with 20 points, Alek West with 17 points, and Colton Snow, who finished with 11 and 10 rebounds.

The Bears (5-3) were paced by Keyshawn Devlin with 13 points and Bryce Armstrong with 10.

Wauseon 63, Elmwood 25

WAUSEON — Levi Seiler scored 16 points, Austin Rotroff added 14 points, and 11 players for Wauseon (7-0) finished with points in a home victory.

Matthew Cline led the Royals (2-5) with 12 points.

Fostoria 57, Arcadia 35

ARCADIA — Aneas Cousin scored 19 points and Maalik Tucker 11 as Fostoria led 33-17 at the half and earned the road win.

Cole Coppus led Arcadia with 11 points.

Toledo Christian 70, Maumee Valley 64

Delano Smith scored 20 points, Landon McGill added 14, Owen Gast 13, and Trevor Wensink 11 as the Eagles (6-1, 4-1 TAAC) won at home.

For the Hawks (5-2, 4-1), Steve Coleman and Sam Crane both scored 16 points. Zeb Jackson finished with 15 and Dez Jett 12.

Ottawa-Glandorf 70, Archbold 65

OTTAWA — Owen Hiegel scored 21 points, Jay Kaufman added 17 points, and Jake Dible 16 as the Titans (7-0) won at home.

For the Blue Streaks, Bryce Williams finished with 16 points, Eli Miller 14 points, Austin Wiemken 11, and Rigo Ramos 10.

Girls basketball

Liberty Center 54, Miller City 42

LIBERTY CENTER — Meghan Skeens hit four 3-pointers and scored 17 points as the host Tigers won. Peyton Spieth added 13.

Natalie Koenig scored 15 to lead Miller City.