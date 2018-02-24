St. John's uses OT winner to top Northview

St. John’s Jesuit asked just for one more chance against rival St. Francis de Sales.

Thanks to the excellent goaltending and late-game heroics, the Titans have their wish.

Peirce Morrison scored off a rebound in overtime of an Ohio High School Athletic Association district semifinal against Northview, the lone goal of the Titans’ 1-0 victory Saturday at Tam-O-Shanter.

St. John's Peirce Morrison, center, celebrates his game-winning goal with teammates Nicolas Meader (25) and Ricky Scheich after beating Northview 1-0 Saturday, February 24, 2018, at Tam-O-Shanter in Sylvania. The Blade/Katie Rausch

Enlarge | Buy This Image

With the game scoreless in overtime, St. John’s caught Northview in a bad change that led to a three-on-one. Northview forward Jake Ruehle back-checked and managed to block the Titans’ first shot, but Morrison followed and fired the puck past Northview goaltender Mason Snyder.

“I was trailing Nick Meader and I saw the puck come right out to me. I just shot it as hard as I could and hoped it would go in,” Morrison said. “I was surprised. It was like slow-motion when it was going into the net.”

Morrison’s goal came exactly 11 years to the day of the most dramatic goal in St. John’s history, when former forward Ray Morris beat St. Francis with an overtime winner in the same round on the same rink. The Titans went on to win the school’s only state championship later that year.

The Titans (15-13-3) will play the second-ranked Knights on March 2 at Tam-O-Shanter for a trip to Columbus, and will do so after winning just seven combined games in the two previous seasons.

“It’s a big honor and it’s a big game, and there are going to be a lot of people there, but at the same time it means a lot just to get this program back where it was five or six years ago after a couple down years,” St. John’s goaltender Cole Kaestner said.

St. John’s and Northview (16-16-2) played their third one-goal game of the season, and like the first two, Saturday’s district playoff game was controlled by goaltenders.

After a scoreless first period, the Titans went on the power play 46 seconds into the second period. St. John’s threatened the entire two minutes – defenseman Ben Paluch hit the post seconds in, Snyder won a do-or-die race to the puck, and the Titans forced Snyder into two key saves – but did not score.

St. John's goalie Cole Kaestner stops a shot by Northview's Brett Blasingim. The Blade/Katie Rausch

Enlarge | Buy This Image

Later in the period, Kaestner matched Snyder. Northview kept play inside the St. John’s zone on its second power play of the period, and despite a pair of chances, could not find a goal as the teams went into the final 15 minutes of regulation with no score.

The Wildcats peppered Kaestner with shots in the third period, but the St. John’s senior met the challenge each time, twice robbing David Crandall on rebounds, then thwarting Brett Blasingim’s chance on net.

After 45 minutes, neither team had a goal, sending them into overtime.

“Cole’s kept us in it all year. He’s a special goalie, and so is Snyder,” Titans coach Brett Molnar said. “Those are two of the best goalies in the Red Division, if not the state. Hats off to Mason. He played a hell of a game.”

For their efforts, the Titans will have another chance at St. Francis, which has been the unquestioned power of northwestern Ohio high school hockey.

This season, St. John’s has played St. Francis closer than any team in the area, losing twice by one goal. Asked if they wanted one more chance at the Knights, Kaestner said “Oh, for sure.”

The Titans will be the underdog, but they have one last shot to pull it off.

“We just have to play a complete game,” Kaestner said. “Both times it was one breakdown, one mistake that lost the game for us. We have to stay focused all 45 minutes and play a tight game.”

Contact Nicholas Piotrowicz at npiotrowicz@theblade.com, 419-724-6110 or on Twitter @NickPiotrowicz