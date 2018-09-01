CIty League Roundup: Waite off to 2-0 start

VIDEO: Waite-Maumee

Waite's Neko Brown, shown in the first game against Northview, scored a touchdown in the Indians' win over Maumee Friday. The Blade/Samantha Madar

Waite 21, Maumee 6

Javon Pratt ran 12 times for 182 yards, and he also threw for two touchdowns to Alex Boos in leading the Indians to a home nonleague win Friday.

Neko Brown scored the other touchdown for Waite on a 5-yard run.

Delta 20, Rogers 18

J.D. Osborn finished with 31 carries for 190 yards and two short touchdown runs as the Panthers won on the road.

Tristen Saeger added a 3- yard touchdown run for Delta.

Rogers was led by Christian Warren, who threw touchdown passes of 65 and 4 yards.

Start 23, Swanton 7

SWANTON — Jake Baumgartner connected on three field goals as the Spartans earned a road win.

Marquez James added a 1- yard touchdown run and Daniel Wright returned an interception 75 yards for a score for Start (1-1).

Springfield 66, Bowsher 0

A.J. Gucciardo was 11-of-13 passing for 204 yards and four touchdowns as the Blue Devils cruised.

Gucciardo found Devin Johnson on scores of 24 and 30 yards and hit Brady Fisher on scores of 16 and 17 yards.

Robert Gray rushed eight times for 96 yards and two 1-yard touchdowns for Springfield (2-0). Josiah Pressley had TD runs of 19 and 7 yards.

Bryan 42, Woodward 14

BRYAN — Senior receiver Drew Peters scored three touchdowns as the host Golden Bears (1-1) defeated the Polar Bears (0-2).

Peters had touchdown runs of 9 and 13 yards, and caught a touchdown pass from junior quarterback Nate Miller for 25 yards.

Miller also threw a touchdown pass to junior Austin Dean, and ran 2 yards for another score.

Woodward senior Domo McClain scored on a 60-yard run, and junior Preston Reasonover had a 17-yard touchdown run.