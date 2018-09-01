TAAC Roundup: Toledo Christian earns first win since 2015

Toledo Christian 48, Arcadia 3

In a game played at Bowsher High, the Eagles (1-1) took to the air and finished with 431 yards of total offense to roll past Arcadia (0-2).

Trevor Wensink completed 9 of 12 passes for 330 yards and four TDs, covering 86 and 57 yards to Sam Kuhn, 75 yards to Jared Linvke, and 56 yards to Matt Wiczynski, who also returned an interception 30 yards for a score.

Wensink added a 23-yard scoring run, and Joe Delvaux had a 3-yard touchdown run.

Whiteford 64, Stryker 0

OTTAWA LAKE — The Whiteford Bobcats piled 44 points in the first quarter to force an early running clock in beating Stryker.

Hunter Lake intercepted three first-quarter passes for the Bobcats, returning two for touchdowns. Ty Eitniear passed for two touchdown passes and D’Ondre Shaw rushed for two scores for the Bobcats, who improved to 2-0.

Pandora-Gilboa 41, Cardinal Stritch 6

PANDORA — Peyton Traxler ran 15 times for 145 yards and three touchdowns in a home win for Pandora-Gilboa. His touchdown runs covered 13, 1, and 2 yards.

Jared Breece completed 8 of 11 passes for 96 yards and two touchdowns, covering 28 and 13 yards to Travis Maag. The other score came on Silas Schmenk’s 1-yard plunge.

The Cardinals’ lone score came on Paul Latz’s 3-yard run.

Ayersville 44, Ottawa Hills 7

DEFIANCE — The Pilots led 8-7 at the half but outscored the Green Bears 36-0 to finish out the game.

Layne Froelich rushed 20 times for 132 yards and two TDs for Ayersville (1-1).

The Pilots Sam McGuire was 6 of 7 passing for 92 yards and a TD and had 81 rushing yards and another score.

Sam Szyperski scored for Ottawa Hills on a 2-yard run.

Evergreen 48, Montpelier 0

METAMORA — Jack Etue and Hunter VanWert ran for three TDs apiece as the Vikings (1-1) steamrolled the visiting Locomotives (0-2).

VanWert led Evergreen with 169 yards on 13 carries. He had TD runs of 20, 2, and 54 yards in the opening half as the Vikings built a 42-0 lead by halftime. Etue had runs of 7, 15, and 11 yards and added a 49-yard TD strike to Chandler Lumbrezer.

Antwerp 42, Hilltop 0

ANTWERP — The Archers had four TDs in the first quarter as they cruised past the Cadets.

Keaton Altimus completed 16 of 18 attempts for 259 yards and five TDs. Jacob Savina (13 yards), Blake Schuette (20 and 6), Cole Seslar (20), and Luke Brewer (51) all hauled in TDs. Brewer also had a 14-yard rushing score.