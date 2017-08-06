Newspaper headlines must fit both story and space

If you haven’t worked in newspapers, here’s something you need to know: Reporters don’t write the headlines on their stories.

Usually, they don’t even see the headlines before they appear in the printed paper. Headlines are commonly written by copy editors, who also check stories for accuracy and grammar and make them — and a headline — fit in their assigned section of the printed page.

Trump ASSOCIATED PRESS

That takes skill, and as someone who has done it (not especially well) I admire those who do it on deadline, every day.

Having said that, it is also true that everyone who has been a reporter or a columnist for a long time can remember some headline on their work that they hated, or didn’t match what they wrote.

(On the other hand, if they are honest with themselves, they can also think of dozens of times copy editors either made their writing better, or saved them from some embarrassing error.)

But nobody does everything perfectly. Michigan reader Ernest DuBrul wrote me to say that he had a problem with the headline on an essay that appeared on the op-ed page on July 26: “Trump team will need to choose wisely on deregulation battles.”

The author, legal scholar Cass Sunstein, is a columnist for the Bloomberg View, where this first appeared. Mr. DuBrul had read the column there, under this headline: “The truth about Trump and deregulation.” Mr. DuBrul felt that was better.

“Why not use the headline that the columnist’s original editor wrote?” he asked. Was this a case of trying to distort his meaning?

Well, your ombudsman read the piece in question — twice. Frankly, I think The Blade’s headline is much better than the Bloomberg one. It actually summarizes what the essay is really about, and gets to the point much quicker than Mr. Sunstein did.

I’m also not a fan of headlines that tout “the truth” about anything; to me, they sound like something you might see in a supermarket tabloid, as in “The truth about Lindsay Lohan.”

That doesn’t mean The Blade’s headlines are always better than the original headlines on syndicated columns, though this one was. I can, however, answer the reader’s other question.

Why doesn’t The Blade just automatically use the previous headline? Well, for one thing, every page is configured differently, and there are two nonnegotiable rules for headlines:

They have to make sense — but they also have to fit where the story is on the page. Fortunately, this one did both.

In my last two ombudsman columns, I discussed the sensational case of the Rev. Cordell Jenkins, who was arrested on multiple federal charges of sexually exploiting a 14-year-old girl.

Some readers complained that the accused man’s wife, Laura Lloyd-Jenkins, is still working as a Lucas County administrator.

I’ve said it is important to note that she has not been charged with anything, and has repeatedly said she knew nothing about any criminal activity on the part of her husband. “Everyone knows that anyone charged with a crime is innocent until proven guilty,” I noted.

I added that this was “one of the most important pillars of American justice,” and noted it is unfair to link family members of any criminal, suspected or otherwise, unless they are charged as well.

However, reader Bob Avery seemed to think this was somewhat hypocritical. “Ahem,” he wrote me.

“I would add, including Osama bin Laden,” he said.

Well, he does have a point, in that bin Laden, who was killed by a U.S. Navy SEAL team six years ago, is routinely identified as the mass murder mastermind behind Sept. 11, 2001.

He was, however, never convicted of anything in a United States court, nor brought to trial. However, there is plenty of videotape on YouTube of bin Laden bragging about the deed.

Technically, it indeed would be incorrect to say that he was guilty, say, of first-degree murder; that’s a technical charge, the guilt or innocence of which has to be determined by a jury.

But to say bin Laden was responsible for the deaths of nearly 3,000 people is self-evident, and legally allowed. The courts have held that no matter what you print, you cannot libel the dead.

Marilyn Rosebrock of Rossford was peeved about a flaw in her favorite part of The Blade — the Sunday crossword puzzle.

Specifically, the one that appeared on July 17. “How am I supposed to solve it when some clues are missing?” she wrote to me.

Ms. Rosebrock showed me a copy of the puzzle from the printed paper. It indeed had many words run together, and did appear to be missing clues. The crossword puzzle is not, by the way, created by The Blade, but is supplied by Universal Press Syndicate.

I couldn’t find out whether the puzzle had errors in it as sent, but the blame, in your ombudsman’s opinion, falls squarely on The Blade for not having proofread the final formatted version.

The editors recognize this — and said they will be more careful.

Note to “snail mail” users: If you want communicate with me by written letter rather than email or telephone — that’s just fine.

But if you do, please include your phone number with the letter, so I can call to give you an answer as soon as possible, and ask any further questions I might have about your question or complaint.

Anyone who has a concern about fairness or accuracy in The Blade is invited to write me, c/​o The Blade; 541 N. Superior St., Toledo, 43660, or at my Detroit office: 555 Manoogian Hall, Wayne State University, Detroit, MI 48202; call me, at 1-888-746-8610 or email me at OMBLADE@aol.com.

I cannot promise to address every question in the newspaper, but I do promise that everyone who contacts me with a serious question will get a personal reply.

Jack Lessenberry is the head of the journalism faculty at Wayne State University in Detroit and a former national editor of The Blade.