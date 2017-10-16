Finding our way through the woods

Remember the “you might be a redneck if” tests employed by the comic Jeff Foxworthy a few years back?

I have been compiling a collection of “you might be old if” signs and signals. Here is a partial list:

● You might be old if … the nap you took on Saturday was the high point of your weekend.

Or your week.

● You might be old if … your idea of a big night is pizza while watching a “classic,” Columbo episode.

(If you have penciled in The Andy Griffith Show or The Rockford Files for the weekend, you may need an intervention.)

● You might be old if … you look forward to a cortisone shot.

● You might be old if … you have to call your kids to turn on your TV.

● You can’t turn off your cell phone.

● You are unnaturally happy that Jane Fonda and Robert Redford are making a movie together after 50 years.

● You can’t wait for Judi Dench’s latest turn as Queen Victoria.

● Most of what is in the AARP magazine really is fascinating to you.

● You haven’t laughed at a sitcom since The Mary Tyler Moore Show.

● The length of President Trump’s ties seems about right to you.

● You have your dentist or chiropractor on speed dial.

● You have not just more than one but more than three doctors.

● Your pharmacist is your life coach.

● People under 40 have started to call you “sir.”

Woody Allen once said that he would trade away all his alleged septuagenarian wisdom to be 25 again. But maybe that says more about Woody than age. Most of us would not go back to 25 if we could, for all the relief of aches and pains such time travel would avail. (A friend of mine, when asked how he knew he was having a heart attack, said: “It was a new pain.”)

But why would we not go back, even if we could? I think Tom Petty figured it out: “The only good thing about getting older is you get smart enough to avoid unnecessary problems. You know what’s worth spending time on and what’s not. If I had known that at 20, life would have been so much easier, but you have to experience all these things so you figure out how to find your way through the woods.”

With age you no longer sweat the small stuff so much. It’s pretty easy to pick your battles. For one must triage every day: You find yourself saying: “No, I don’t need to care about that. Or worry about that.” Not enough room on the CD-ROM. And it’s a relief.

With age, there is more tolerance. And it’s pretty easy to be humble. In time you learn that most first impressions are wrong and most flawless plans are flawed. Pope John XXIII said that some men turn to vinegar; some to wine. The key to good fermentation, he said in his diaries, is not to take yourself too seriously. “See everything,” he wrote, “overlook a great deal, correct a little.”

My mother had her own mantra: “This too shall pass,” and she was right, as usual. Keep calm and carry on.

With age you gain a kind of second sight, in spite of yourself. I asked a record producer friend once how it was that a particular conductor got good at something that scared the hell out of him when he was young. He answered: “Years. Just doing it.” Life works that way. You learn how to find your way in the woods.

The other great gift of age is memory. My youngest son once told me, “Dad, you have so many memories.” Some of my own rabbis and mentors had a story for every occasion, every dilemma, every folly. If you have lived richly, and widely, and been lucky, you compile a treasure chest of memory.

Old people love dessert. Memory is dessert. Here is Eudora Welty on the subject: “It is our inward journey that leads us through time — forward or back, seldom in a straight line, most often spiraling. Each of us is moving, changing, with respect to others. As we discover, we remember; remembering, we discover; and most intensely do we experience this when our separate journeys converge.”

But the last word goes to Petty, whose music everyone with an ear and a heart loves and whose death so many mourn: “You will never be told when the next bit of education is coming or where it’s coming from or who the teacher will be. That information will only reveal itself after the fact. All that you can do is leave a little room there for the next lesson to come through. Someone will be carrying it. You just leave the door open a crack.”

That’s age — keeping the door open, just enough.

Keith C. Burris is editorial page editor of The Blade.

Contact him at kburris@theblade.com or 419-724-6266.