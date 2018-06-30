The moral genius of Fred Rogers

Some years ago, I went to a bar with a younger friend after a musical rehearsal. The bar had a TV, and for some reason someone was interviewing, in prime time, Fred Rogers — “Mister Rogers” of Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.

The young man looked up at the screen and said, “Now there is a great human being.” I was surprised because this fellow was hip and maybe a little cynical. He proceeded, for the next 15 minutes or so, to tell me how, as latch-key kid in California, Mister Rogers had kept him company after school. And, more than that, taught him how to be a man — how to treat other human beings; how to take seriously and deal with his own emotions; and, especially, how to control the emotion of anger.

That conversation was an education for me, my first realization of the depth and reach of Fred Rogers.



WATCH: The official trailer for ‘Wont You Be My Neighbor?’

The wonderful new film, Won’t You Be My Neighbor?, is a similar education. The film shows Fred Rogers’ intellect and work ethic, as well as his astonishing singularity and force of will. He invented himself. There was no model for “Mister Rogers.” Yet, somehow, he knew exactly what he was doing. He took the trouble to educate himself in child psychology, TV production, music, and religion so that he could combine them all in the person and character he became.

Noodling around online after seeing the film, I found an equally fine profile of Mister Rogers written in 1998, by Tom Junod, in Esquire magazine. Mr. Junod spent time with the then-70-year-old wise man, went to his childhood home with him, and even swam with him. (Mister Rogers swam almost every day.)

Mr. Junod describes how, before starting to tape his show at 9:30 a.m. one day, Mister Rogers had already gotten up at 5:30 and prayed, answered mail, including a letter from a mother who’d buried her son with a picture of Mister Rogers in his arms, made phone calls to friends in need, and played for 30 minutes with an autistic boy, whose father had driven him from Iowa for the encounter: “The boy had never spoken until one day he said ‘X the Owl,’ which is the name of one of Mister Rogers’ puppets.”

Earlier in his reportage, Junod depicts Mister Rogers greeting a throng of people at Penn Station in New York, a throng that treated him not just as a famous person or even a cultural icon but something more: “...he was surrounded by men and women and children, he had this power, like a comic-book superhero who absorbs the energy of others until he bursts out of his shirt.”

That power emanated not only from his his essence but his quest. He was a teacher, yes, but also a deep, deep listener. A father and a father figure, to be sure, but also a serious student of child development, grounded in the pedagogy of his professors at the University of Pittsburgh, particularly Erik Erickson and Margaret B. McFarland, his mentor, with whom he met weekly for years.

Fred Rogers was an ordained Presbyterian minister, yes, but he was also a kind of practical mystic whose favorite saying was “what is essential is invisible to the eye.”

“You don’t see my spiritual life unless you ask me,” he said. And the same went for his family life.

He didn’t preach his values; he lived them. Mr. Junod again: “This is a man who loves the simplifying force of definitions, and yet all he knows of grace is how he gets it; all he knows is that he gets it from God, through man.”

What did you learn from children, he was asked.

“Practically everything,’’ he answered. How to be direct. How not to cover up and lie. The gift of wonder.

How many kids have you influenced?

I don’t care how many, was the reply. “Even if it is only one.” The important thing, in any relationship, is the one-to-one conversation. Even when he was talking to millions, it felt like it was one-to-one.

Mister Rogers had a way of taming the harshest skeptics — wary children, senators, journalists — with his directness, sincerity, simplicity. But he said he found “it’s not the fancy people who feed my soul.”

Read more by Keith Burris

He was fed by compassion, flowing in, and flowing out, and by silence. “Real revelation,” he told a virtually speechless Charlie Rose “comes from silence.” “How do we bring people the gift of silence?

One of his favorite devices in speeches was to stop the address, for 10 seconds, 30 seconds, or a minute, and tell the audience he was going to give them a bit of silence. He would instruct them to take a few seconds to remember the people who had helped them, guided them, “loved them into being.” It was one of his taming tricks. It almost always worked.

But he also knew that what he was doing was deeply counter-cultural. And he knew that he was losing, that his two great loves and causes — silence and childhood — were being destroyed by this culture. (There is a deeply moving moment in the film when he is filming a PSA after 9/​11. Mister Rogers is genuinely agonized and struggles with what to say and whether what he might say could possibly help. I think it did: “Always look for the helpers” in times of catastrophe.)

Fred Rogers was a moral genius. By that I do not mean that he was a genius who was moral or ethical. I mean that he had a vision for humanity — he imagined the evolution of the soul and managed to articulate a little of what he imagined.

He believed in the salvific power of the arts, but most of all, he believed in love — charity, compassion, acceptance, kindness. The arts are merely an expression of the unified heart.

It was all about love for Fred Rogers. “Love,” as he says in the film, “or the lack of it.” St. Augustine could have been speaking for Fred Rogers when he wrote “love means I want you to be.”

Keith C. Burris is editor and vice president of The Blade, and editorial director for Block Newspapers. Contact him at: kburris@theblade.com or 419-724-6266.