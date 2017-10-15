Metroparks nursery works to preserve native plants

Our libraries are the archives for words and other media. Our museums are the archives for works of art and music. Our zoo is home to native and rare species of all manner of bugs and beasts.

But what about our plants and things? We have an archive for that, too. Did you know we have a special place in our Toledo Metroparks that is dedicated to saving our local habitat? It is called the Native Seed Nursery at Blue Creek Metropark.

You can find Blue Creek in Whitehouse, at Waterville-Neapolis and Schadel roads. It is tucked away from the hustle and bustle of the busy world, concentrating on cataloging and preserving our local flora.

Scott Carpenter, director of public relations for Metroparks Toledo, says the seed nursery is part of a sprawling 676-acre property that Metroparks acquired in 2000. The Native Seed Nursery started in 2004 and has used seeds and plants from the operation to restore more than 438 acres of natural area.

According to the Metroparks Toledo website, seeds were collected from more than 170 species in 2015, including six new species. Some 40,000 seedlings were added to the production fields. The nursery now has 58 species in production, including 12 state-listed plants.

“They also supply seed to other nonprofit and government agencies involved in preserving and restoring the globally distinct ecosystem,” Carpenter explains.

Blue Creek’s past

Some of the plants found at Blue Creek Metropark’s nursery are very rare.

“Oak Openings has an unusual collection of plant life, with wetland species growing just yards away from prickly pear cacti. It has the most rare species of anywhere else its size in Ohio. Our collection, therefore, represents this amazing diversity of plant life,” Carpenter explains. “Many of the properties we have acquired were home sites or otherwise developed. To restore it to a natural state, we use native plants, homegrown, of local genotype, to make the restoration as close to natural as possible.

“Locals know the property as ‘the workhouse,’ because for 70 years it was the Toledo House of Corrections, or the ‘welfare farm.’ In the 1920s, those sentenced to serve up to a year in jail would care for livestock and crops or work in the onsite cannery or stone quarries,” he says. “The 1918 jail building was razed, but a newer building that housed a gymnasium and women’s dormitory is now home to the nursery operation. This is where seeds are hung to dry in paper bags from clotheslines or spread out on drying racks.”

He says it produces more than a half-ton of native plant seeds a year to restore natural areas atf Metroparks.

Native Seed Nursery

Oak Openings is an eco-region west of Toledo that is home to more than 1,200 plants, from prairie to wetland species, but you just can’t go to your local nursery and pick up some of some seeds or starts of many of these plants right here in our neighborhood. That’s where the Native Seed Nursery saves the day. The Native Seed Nursery grows 66 species of plants to supply seed for restoration projects across Lucas County. They also have collected seeds for more than 400 natives of the Oak Openings region.

Last year the team produced or collected seeds from 284 species.

When the nursery first started more than 13 years ago, the operators had just 25 species and collected them by hand. The Metroparks crew designed a special sweep harvester to collect seeds from the 17-acre field at Blue Creek Metropark.

“I'm not a biologist, but I know that many species have been part of the Oak Openings since people first explored the region,” Carpenter says.

What’s growing there

The list of native plants growing on this farm is long, but here are a few you will find: colic-root, big bluestem, prairie thimbleweed, woodland thimbleweed, wild columbine, swamp milkweed, butterfly-weed, yellow false indigo, Buxbaum’s sedge, crested sedge, graceful sedge, wire-grass, Muhlenberg’s sedge, and flat-topped aster.

They have also recently added a tree and shrub nursery to restore native understory plants.

“Blue Creek is also home to two quarries used for boating and fishing, athletic fields, a wildlife rehabilitation center, and demonstration farm fields maintained by the county soil and water conservation district,” Carpenter says.

Can I buy some seeds?

Unfortunately, seeds and plants are not available for sale, according to Carpenter.

“All that we collect and grow are used for our restoration efforts to perpetuate our native species so future generations of park visitors can enjoy them. Any that exceed our need currently are shared with other agencies we collaborate with to restore natural areas in the Oak Openings Region. Perhaps one day we will be able to produce enough to sell, or to swap in exchange for volunteer hours at the seed nursery.”

To find out more about Blue Creek Metropark, go to metroparkstoledo.com/explore-your-parks/blue-creek/

Contact Kelly Heidbreder at: getgrowing@gmail.com.