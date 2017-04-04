Make Secor Road 3 lanes

Here is a simple suggestion for easing the traffic on Secor Road between Central and Bancroft: Make that section three lanes instead of four.

Make one lane northbound, one southbound, and one a turning lane.

This plan would require no widening of Secor, nor would any houses have to be eliminated. A roundabout at the Bancroft-Indian-Secor intersection might not be practical because too many motorists could easily be confused if there are more than two streets involved.

MARILYN LECHMAN

Maumee

City council destroying landscape

Toledo City Council has once again removed great beauty from the city.

First, they allowed ProMedica to build an aboveground parking garage. It is such an eyesore, especially when viewed from the Docks. Then, they allowed the removal of a beautiful, peaceful refuge in the midst of an already overly crowded area for the building of a Kroger store.

I can’t imagine why anyone would vote for any of those council members, except for Peter Ujvagi and Sandy Spang. I salute them.

LINDA MERMER

Sylvania

Why wouldn’t EPA ban pesticide?

Have President Trump and the EPA lost all common sense? (March 31, ‘‘EPA says it won’t ban pesticide used on food.”)

Are they reversing everything President Barack Obama tried to do just because they can? It does not make sense to allow the continued use of chlorpyrifos on our food when findings show it may hinder development of children’s brains.

Is harming our children President Trump’s idea of making America great?

DENISE KERN

Butterfield Drive

Courts need to enforce laws

Many Democrats are concerned about the nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court because he supposedly had no sympathy for a truck driver who broke the law.

So does this now mean that if someone robs a store because he is hungry, the law should be more lenient and not press any charges?

Where are we going with this line of reasoning? I fear for where this country will end up if we do not enforce our laws and set standards for enforcement.

JERRY CHAUVIN

South Watercrest Drive