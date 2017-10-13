To the editor: City needs to rethink 20-year plan

A 2008 photo of the exterior of Bellacino's Pizza & Grinders, which was located at 338 N. Huron St. in downtown Toledo. The Blade

Enlarge | Buy This Image

Fifth Third Bank moved from Huron and Madison to the vacated One Seagate building on Summit in 2006.

From that point forward, the intersection went into a retail and tenant exodus. Closings and failures followed at Bellacinos, Diva, Quiznos, and Jacksons, just to name a few.

Tenants found areas with better retail support.

Since then, the city focus and resources have been invested south of Jefferson Avenue.

The 20-year plan needs to be updated and an anchor found for Madison and Huron.

BILL McKISSON

Sylvania

Click here to submit a letter to the editor

GOP senators showed courage

If there could be an addendum to John Fitzgerald Kennedy’s Profiles in Courage,” I would add the names of the three Republican senators who opposed the latest health care bill — Susan Collins, John McCain, and Rand Paul.

They exhibited compassion, integrity, and the courage of their convictions, loss of votes not withstanding.

I salute them, and I’m sure JFK would too.

JANET DESMOND

Harbord Drive

Gun control is not the solution

Here we go again with the gun control debate.

We could pass a law restricting automatic weapons. Oops, we already have one. We could pass a law restricting firearm discharges in city limits. Oops, we have that too. We could pass a law against murder. Check.

Well, we just have to do something, anything. It would be the right thing to do. In the world of the “social justice do-gooder,” it’s not results but intentions that make us feel good. Politicians love it too because if they respond and really care, voters will have a reason to vote for them.

In all reality, the result of firearm limits put on law-abiding people is to disarm those who are poor and underprivileged (the very ones that lawmakers say they are taking care of).

The wealthy will always be able to procure firepower and protection legally (as in Hollywood or Washington) or illegally (as in Las Vegas) if they can afford to pay the price. Gun control only leads to more gun control, not safety.

CHARLES ZSARNAY

Maumee