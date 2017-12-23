Family displaced by fire wins new home in contest

They say when the Lord closes a door, somewhere he opens a window.

That’s clearly evident sitting on a donated couch in the living room of a South Toledo home where sunlight spills through new windows less than a week before Christmas.

From left: Haylee Crawford, 13, mom Stacey Kennedy, Brandan Crawford, 12, dad Ronald Williamson III and Walter Lanham, 5, (front) react to their first glimpse inside their new home at 223 Leland Dr. in Toledo. The home was given to them by Engelo Rumora, owner of List'N Sell Realty, right. THE BLADE/LORI KING

Three children run and play in the room while a flickering television sits silently on a small stand in the corner next to the front door.

Stacey Kennedy rests in a chair next to a large pile of children’s toys, books, and various other recently donated items.

“At first it looked like a really, really, really bad situation, but it’s turned out amazing,” Ms. Kennedy, 33, said just three days after her family moved into the home. “I never thought we would be right here this quick.”

Her family was given the keys to the house the previous weekend after winning a home giveaway contest sponsored by Engelo Rumora and his business List’N Sell Realty.

The house is completely paid off; the family only needs to pay for utilities and property taxes going forward. Nothing else.

“We own this home; nothing is owed on it,” said Ronald Williamson III, 34. Ms. Kennedy and Mr. Williamson are engaged. “No strings attached. It’s ‘Bam!, here you go. All you have to do is pay your normal bills.’ They just handed it to us.”

The reality of this day seemed almost unfathomable a month earlier. Tragedy struck the family during the early morning hours of Nov. 26, just days after Thanksgiving, at their former Spencer Street home in South Toledo.

The family woke up shortly before 3 a.m. to flames shooting out of a wall socket and the couch on fire.

Mr. Williamson tried to pull the couch outside, but the fire quickly spread. The family includes Ms. Kennedy’s three children: Haylee Crawford, 13; Brandan Crawford, 12; and Walter Lanham, 5. Mr. Williamson and 5-year-old Walter were both burned while getting out of the home and were treated at Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center.

Engelo Rumora, owner of List'N Sell Realty, reacts to a question by Walter Lanham, 5, during a tour of Lanham's new home. Lanham asked Rumora, who gave the family the home, if the home had smoke detectors. THE BLADE/LORI KING

Mr. William’s sister, Ashley Westfall, was also in the home during the fire and was rescued after losing consciousness and being trapped near a boarded-up door. The family dog died in the blaze.

Not only was the house a total loss, but all of the family’s possessions were destroyed, leaving them with nothing.

“We lost everything,” Mr. Williamson said over a cigarette outside his new home.

After the fire, the family stayed in a hotel for a week and then with relatives.

The family had received clothing, school supplies for the children, and monetary donations through such places as the children’s school, Walbridge Elementary, and Vision Ministries. Ms. Kennedy also recently received news from BP Toledo Refinery of the company wanting to adopt the family for Christmas.

Then came news about Mr. Rumora and his List’N Sell Realty’s home giveaway contest.

Mr. Williamson created a 2-minute video explaining his family’s recent house fire tragedy and why they deserved the new home.

Once posted onto the realty company’s website, the family became one of 30 entrants detailing their own 2-minute story. The public was asked to vote on the most compelling story of loss.

Mr. Rumora said Mr. Williamson’s video tallied about 1,500 votes, earning them this year’s free home.

This Christmas is the second one Mr. Rumora has given away a free home to a family in need through his contest.

Haylee Crawford, 13, gets a kiss from her mother Stacey Kennedy after they toured their new home at 223 Leland Dr. Looking at the tree is Walter Lanham, 5. The family won the home in a contest conducted by List'N Sell Realty after losing most of their possessions in a house fire at their home on Spencer Street last month. THE BLADE/LORI KING

Since moving to the United States in 2012, he said he’s been very successful and has made more than 500 real estate transactions in the previous six years.

His success prompted him to look for ways to help others in need. He’s fulfilling his self-made pledge to give away 98 more homes in the next 10 years.

“I want to be known as someone who gave it his all and gave his all away,” Mr. Rumora said in a separate interview. “We don’t need millions and millions [of dollars] to have a happy life. We need fulfillment. It’s for giving. Nothing beats giving a house away and seeing a smile on those people's faces. That’s something I’ll cherish forever.”

The house was neglected and in poor condition when Mr. Rumora’s company purchased the property and renovated it. They installed all new plumbing, flooring, a furnace, a few new windows, and paint throughout the residence. A new refrigerator and stove sit in the kitchen, and a Christmas tree provided by the company stood in the living room with a few wrapped gifts for the children underneath. Canned goods were also provided for the family in the two bedroom, one bathroom home.

Mr. Rumora said the house is now worth about $35,000.

Last year, Mr. Rumora’s company gave away its first home on Austin Street in north Toledo. That home was also completely renovated. He said he wants to turn around Toledo neighborhoods by rehabilitating distressed properties and putting grateful families in them.

“Someone sleeping under a bridge or someone fallen on difficult circumstances will appreciate the house and shelter with a roof over their head no matter where it is,” he said. “If every single company did what we did no matter how rough the area is, we could literally turn the area around. Just doing 100 houses in that region we could turn [the neighborhood] around completely. This is how ... people’s lives are changed for the better.”

Back inside the living room, Ms. Kennedy looks at her fiance standing next to the television.

“I honestly thought it was going to be a long struggle, but it worked out,” Mr. Williamson said.

Contact Geoff Burns at gburns@theblade.com or 419-724-6054.