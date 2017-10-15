Lifelong lessons from my hometown

When I write my much long overdue memoirs, be assured they will refute American author Thomas Wolfe’s title, You Can’t Go Home Again.

That’s such a silly notion. Who doesn’t want to return home to the memories of the warmth of family, first friends, and especially school days that were a major factor in launching us into a real world that isn’t all teddy bears and mothers’ hugs?

As friends know and well may get tired of hearing, Adrian is my hometown, and I find any excuse to return. The Lenawee County seat may have grown and changed considerably since the long walks to Lincoln Elementary and Adrian High School decades ago, but Adrian’s heart has the same small-town beat.

I recently had an opportunity to renew my hometown pride and reinforce my belief that the education I received in my 12 years in Adrian Public Schools was stamped with a lifetime guarantee.

The occasion was the annual Adrian High homecoming weekend that, as an alumnus, I could attend every October. But this year was my first because of an invitation from the Adrian High Alumni Association and the Adrian Schools Educational Foundation that I couldn’t refuse.

I was selected as one of six outstanding alumni to receive an award for outstanding achievement. Such an honor deserves a response as impressive as the award.

So, what could I say to the assembly that would be meaningful and lasting in school archives? Believe me, I pondered for many days and even practiced saying my 4-minute dissertation for Geranium and Lydia, my cats.

It was important to me, as it was to other award recipients, to tell teachers how valuable they are in directing young lives. For me, it was a tribute to a teacher whose encouragement I have been thankful for every day since 1947.

While many of my high school pals were off to college after graduation, I got a job at Gerity-Michigan, an Adrian factory that fed into the Detroit automotive industry.

My job was not in the office but in the raw buff room. My position in the production line was to inspect bumpers after they had been buffed. Like I told the audience at Adrian High last week, to this day I do not know what I was looking for on those heavy bumpers, but about every fifth one I turned back to Ralph, the buffer next to me, and he would holler, “What’s wrong with this one?” I was sorry, but mother always said not to expect everything in life to be perfect.

Then one day, as I was getting ready to go to the factory, Mildred Armstrong, my English teacher and the adviser to the Maple Leaf school newspaper, called.

Her message was my invitation to a vocation that still inspires in me a desire to find stories about people and places that bring me happiness and, hopefully, bring information to readers.

Miss Armstrong said, “The Adrian Telegram is looking for a cub reporter, and I know you can do it.”

I told Brownie, the Gerity foreman, I wouldn’t be inspecting any more bumpers. I have always believed he wasn’t too sad about my departure.

I doubt I would have made the raw buff room my career, but I am sure the alumni award as well as an honorary doctorate in humane letters from Adrian College are both rooted in Miss Armstrong’s confidence in me.

Am I boasting? A little bit.

Tracy Hribar, one of three Adrian High teachers who was honored for outstanding teaching and mentoring, shared her work as graduation coach at the awards ceremony and, like Miss Armstrong, she works diligently to help students succeed.

Tracy explained the position of graduation coach is fairly new in high school curriculums. The idea started in Georgia and aims to help failing students get over the hump to graduation. In the eight years that Tracy has mentored and tutored students, graduation scores have increased considerably, she said, and many Adrian graduates have gone on to college to become the first in their families to achieve college degrees.

Tears swelled in Tracy’s eyes when she told the audience, “They are not bad kids, they just need our help.”

By always being available to listen to their problems and to tutor, she gains the confidence of students with dropping grades. “They know it is a safe place to come for all of their problems,” she said. It is not unusual, she explained, for students to miss school and not do their homework because their parents are on drugs and it is their responsibility as the oldest child to take care of their siblings. “They are the parent in the family.”

Tracy makes sure the caseload students are taken by bus to Adrian, Siena, Baker, and Jackson regional colleges to visit. Tracy is sure that, otherwise, they would not have the opportunity to visit a college campus. Reach Higher, a state-funded program, encourages them to pursue higher education.

I love a parade

Homecoming weekend in Adrian wouldn’t be complete without a parade, even in the rain. I suppose I watched my first Adrian parade sitting on my dad’s shoulders. Parades have always been a favorite thing that I drive miles to see, packed in a crowd on the sidelines.

There was no parade viewing from the sidelines this time. Instead, the high school awardees were on view, riding first class in the Lenawee County Forty and Eight boxcar, covered from the rain but open on the side so we could wave and throw candy. As a child, I remember the excitement of seeing the Forty and Eight and covering my ears when the loud horn blew during parades. I certainly never even dreamed one day I would be a passenger.

Richard Ouellette, of Adrian, drove the World War I vehicle, which is used in many Lenawee parades.

The rain didn’t deter the most enthusiastic audiences of elementary school children, huddled at the curb along the parade route, with their protective teachers nearby.

The children were Alexander, Prairie, Lincoln, and Springbrook elementary school pupils. Most were dressed for the occasion in blue-and-white Adrian logo Maple Pride T-shirts. It was a beautiful sight to see the long blue and white lines showing the same pride for Adrian, the maple city, and their school that we have felt since those long ago high school days. We threw candy to them, and they waved enthusiastically.

When the parade route turned onto West Maple Avenue, my heart beat faster, and when it passed by the house numbered 406, I was the only person who waved, threw a kiss, and took pictures.

It is where I was born and grew up in mother’s rooming house. It’s where I lived when Miss Armstrong called to tell me the Adrian newspaper was looking for a cub reporter. Like all of Adrian, it will always be home.

It should not surprise Blade readers that I composed a recipe as my response to being honored as an outstanding Adrian High School graduate. Here it is:

AHS Grand Mix

Mix a generous number of Lenawee County rural students with hundreds of Adrian city pupils.

Blend well to mix thoroughly.

Fold in a selected, caring faculty.

Stir in football, basketball, baseball.

Season with winning teams.

Add music, theater, the arts.

Top with innocent fun and laughter.

Garnish generously with community support.

Serve in an upscale learning facility.

Yields education for a lifetime.

Mary Alice Powell is a retired Blade food editor. Contact her at: poseypowell@aol.com.