9/11 Memorial a moving tribute to American resiliance

As they plan July 4 picnics, making sure there are plenty of hot dogs and that the beer is cold, Americans are reminded that the holiday should be about more than the traditional party menu.

Visitors to the national September 11 Memorial pass the Survivor Tree at the World Trade Center in New York. ASSOCIATED PRESS Enlarge

My patriotism for the United States dates back to learning the “Pledge of Allegiance” in first grade at Lincoln School in Adrian. The national anthem is about the only song I try to sing, and I have a supply of flags to display for patriotic holidays.

But after visiting the National September 11 Memorial and Museum in New York City, I realize more than ever how valuable our democracy is. Let’s just say being face to face with the happenings of that tragic day makes you realize the freedom we have always known is a treasure to cherish, honor, and defend.

The museum and the memorial commemorate the 2001 attacks that killed 2,977 people and also the 1993 World Trade Center bombing that killed six.

Two hours are recommended for the museum tour, but I could have spent much longer to fully absorb the amazing displays that architects put together piece by piece so that the public could have an inkling of what happened that fateful morning 17 years ago.

Who doesn’t remember where they were when the news spread that first one tower and then another had been hit. During the early morning attacks, I was on an American plane from Honolulu that was the last plane to land before Detroit Metro was closed tight because of the attacks. I wondered why everyone in baggage claim was jammed around the TV. It was, indeed, hard to believe.

The tour of the museum was a slow, deliberate walk to try to learn as much as possible along the way. There were hundreds of people in the museum, and most had spent $6 for the audio that is essential to catch all the details. Otherwise, the tour is free.

Descent down into Ground Zero is on a ramp that takes visitors past a sign quoting Virgil: “No Day Shall Erase You from the Memory of Time.” At the end of the ramp, visitors stand 70 feet below ground, on the bedrock of the Twin Towers.

There is nothing warm, fuzzy, or colorful in the museum displays. Architects did a masterful job using the salvaged massive pieces of steel and concrete. At one point, you have to ask if the pile of twisted metal was once really a fire truck.

Personal property of the victims, including shoes and eyeglasses, is particularly sad and can bring tears.

The Survival Stairs is one ray of sunshine amidst all the heart-wrenching salvage. It is a concrete stairway that is said to have been a vital escape route for many Twin Towers employees.

The museum is, understandably, deadly quiet in all of the departments. There are no signs that say “quiet please,” but in the hearts and souls of Americans, the museum is a cemetery that demands respect.

Benches for rest or to meditate are available at several points of interest. Now that nearly everyone has a cell phone, it is a normal response to try take photos to show the folks back home, until there is a gentle tap on your shoulder and a uniformed security guard says, “No photos, please.”

The New York City 9/ 11 tributes include the outdoor memorial close to the museum.

The memorial features two 1-acre pools brimming with water glistening against the New York skyline. Each pool is edged in bronze and engraved with the name of every person who died in the 2001 and 1993 attacks.

The story of the Survivor Tree that stands near the pools has a happy ending to ponder as we celebrate July 4. The pear tree was severely damaged in the attack.

When workmen found it buried in the rubble in ashes, the roots were snapped and branches were burned and broken.

Rather than discard the tree, it was taken to the New York City Department of Parks and Recreation for care. After 10 years, the tree was returned to the original location and now stands tall with full foliage as a living reminder of survival and rebirth.

Because the Survivor Tree embodies the nation’s spirit of hope, healing, strength, and resilience, the 9/11 Memorial sends seedlings from it each year to three communities that have endured tragedy in recent years.

In 2017, seedlings from the tree were sent to Manchester England as a tribute to the 22 people who were killed in a bombing at a concert.

Seedlings also went to the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, S.C., in memory of the nine people who were killed in a shooting.

The third gift of seedlings was sent to the country of Haiti because of the vast hurricane destruction.

The story of the Survivor Tree is the subject of a children’s book, written by Cheryl Somers Aubin and illustrated by Sheila Harrington. Ms. Aubin personalizes the tree and its fictional dedicated caretaker at the nursery in a delightful way.

