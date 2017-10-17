Challenge yourself to eat more local foods

I’d like to invite you to join Slow Food’s Menu for Change Eat Local Challenge.

A three-week endeavor that continues through Nov. 5, this is a great way to support our area’s food growers and producers: our neighbors, our friends, our relatives. It is a way to promote our region’s economy and also the wealth of ingredients and food items that are proudly grown and made here in the Toledo area. And it allows us to be conscientious stewards of the environment — our air, our water, our natural resources — when transportation of goods over long distances is reduced.

Slow Food describes itself as “a global, grassroots organization, founded in 1989 to prevent the disappearance of local food cultures and traditions.” It asks us to slow down and pay attention to our food and its context. There are more than 1,500 chapters around the world, including Slow Food Maumee Valley (slowfoodmaumeevalley.blogspot.com).

In a world that craves fast food and cooks with Instant Pots, Slow Food wants us to enjoy the process of growing, shopping, preparing, and cooking and to take the time to truly appreciate our food and how it came to nourish us.

Do you know the names of the farmers who planted, tended, and harvested the ears of corn you’ve been enjoying recently? The baker who kneaded the dough for your daily bread? The brewer who produces your favorite beer? Who put on the protective gear to glean honey from area bee hives? Who roasted the coffee beans for your morning caffeine fix? Who milked the goats for the cheese you add to your salad?

You should, ideally, answer “yes” to each of those questions and be proudly eating the food these people have prepared with such care.

“We’re lucky in Toledo to have delicious choices from farmers’ markets and stores to buy a variety of locally grown and made food,” said Michael Leizerman, president of Slow Food Maumee Valley. He suggests supporting the challenge by “picking food from your own garden, buying food from your local farmers’ market, or eating at a restaurant that is locally owned and uses locally grown and produced food.”

The Eat Local Challenge gives you the option of undertaking one, several, or all of the following steps: Eat two meals each week that feature local and traditional ingredients, buy no products originating from 200 miles away or more, and/or shop at a farmers’ market at least weekly. Carnivores should make sure they only eat free-range meat that has been raised locally.

Now, I admit that doing this for three weeks might seem impractical. Family and work and school obligations, grocery shopping at several locations rather than one mega-market, shifts that can change from week to week — real life can get in the way of our best intentions sometimes. Reading labels takes time. Costs might be prohibitive.

But I encourage you to try it even for one week or, maybe, just for one weekend. As with all changes in dietary habits, it can take some effort — and there might be some backsliding — as you make progress toward your goal.

Although I can truly answer “yes” to the questions asked above, regarding who grows and produces my food, I also admit that I want one-stop shopping for convenience and I usually look for sales rather than sources. My eating habits aren’t always Slow Food-worthy.

But I strive to do better.

To take the pledge and join me in this effort, go to www.slowfood.com/eat-local.

Contact Mary Bilyeu at mbilyeu@theblade.com, and follow her at facebook.com/thebladefoodpage, bladefoodpage on Instagram, or @BladeFoodPage on Twitter.