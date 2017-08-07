ProMedica official Randall Schimmoeller on state malnutrition panel

COLUMBUS — Randall H. Schimmoeller, ProMedica’s senior vice president of postacute care and social determinants of health, was recently named by Gov. John Kasich along with seven others to the Malnutrition Prevention Commission.

The commission was created under a law that took effect on March 17. The panel will study malnutrition among adults 60 and older in health-care settings, make recommendations on how to address it, and cease to exist once it submits its report by March 20.

Mr. Schimmoeller, of Perrysburg, earned bachelor’s and master’s degree from Ohio State University.