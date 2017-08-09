Wednesday, Aug 09, 2017
More than 100 cases of norovirus linked to Maumee doughnut shop

Mama C's voluntarily closed for cleaning Tuesday

    Mama C's Donuts, located on Conant Street in Maumee, is closed on Wednesday after more than 100 cases of norovirus were linked to the restaurant.

    Two customers talk after seeing the sign announcing the closure of Mama C's Donuts on Wednesday.

    Mama Mama C's Donuts says that is closed for the day due to being out of donuts on Wednesday.

More than 100 cases of norovirus connected to a Maumee doughnut shop prompted the restaurant to temporarily close for cleaning.

Toledo-Lucas County Health Department spokesman Shannon Lands said Mama C's Donuts voluntarily closed for cleaning on Tuesday. It remains closed Wednesday.

A sign on the business reads that the store is closed because they are out of donuts. A store employee, who wouldn’t identify himself, declined to comment other than to tell a Blade reporter he would have to talk to the health department. 

Initial investigations showed patients had similar symptoms and had eaten at the restaurant, located at 924 Conant St. Illnesses were tracked to patrons who ate there Friday through Monday.

She said the number of likely cases is “110 and growing.” 

Symptoms of norovirus include vomiting, diarrhea, stomach pain, fever, and body aches. 

Those who think their illness is connected are encouraged to call the health department at 419-213-4264.

Contact Lauren Lindstrom at llindstrom@theblade.com, 419-724-6154 or on Twitter @lelindstrom.

